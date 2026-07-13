David Umahi finally addressed reports surrounding the death of a young nurse at his Ebonyi state residence

The medical practitioner, Mary Habila, was found dead on Saturday, June 27, 2026, after relatives forced open her room. Medical personnel were unable to revive her

Umahi, the minister of works, is widely recognised as one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s trusted and prominent cabinet members

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - David Umahi, Nigeria's minister of works, has publicly addressed reports surrounding the death of Mary Habila, a nurse who died at his residence in Ebonyi state, dismissing suggestions that the circumstances of her passing were being concealed.

As reported by NAN, Umahi made the remarks on Sunday, July 12, 2026, while on an inspection visit along the Ebonyi section of the Calabar–Ebonyi–Benue–Nasarawa–Abuja Highway.

David Umahi addresses reports on nurse Mary Habila's death, insisting the incident is being handled transparently. Photo credit: @realdaveumahi

Source: Twitter

Umahi denies nurse death cover-up

The minister clarified that it was Habila's own family who raised the alarm after becoming worried about her welfare, forcing open her room before contacting medical personnel.

Umahi said, according to The Cable:

"The family broke the girl's door, called doctors from DUFUTH, who took her to hospital and did everything to revive her, but failed.

"The family reported the matter to the police, so where is the secrecy?"

Umahi orders autopsy into nurse's death

Umahi confirmed that he had instructed an autopsy be carried out to establish the cause of death, stressing that the procedure would only proceed with the approval of Habila's parents, who are currently in Ebonyi State.

He described Habila as a committed staff member of the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), and rejected what he characterised as misleading narratives circulating about the incident.

Umahi says an autopsy, subject to the family's consent, will determine the cause of nurse Habila's controversial death. Photo credit: Senator Engineer David Nweze Umahi, CON

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, the minister disclosed that he had tasked his legal team with pursuing action against individuals he accused of spreading falsehoods in connection with Habila's death. He added that the deceased's parents would also speak to journalists and pursue their own legal proceedings against those propagating the alleged misinformation.

Umahi stated that the police were informed of the incident immediately after it occurred, pushing back against any characterisation of the case as suspicious or improperly handled.

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Umahi speaks on possibility of resigning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umahi vowed to resign if the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project fails quality tests.

The former Ebonyi state governor declared his readiness to subject the work to independent testing.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain dismissed concerns about the contractor’s background, insisting that the focus should be on the quality of work delivered rather than perceptions.

Source: Legit.ng