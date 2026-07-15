Malta's official visa exemption list names only two African nations whose passport holders can enter without a visa

The exemption list, published by Malta's Identità, covers dozens of countries worldwide but grants very limited access to African travellers

Two African countries make the shortlist, leaving most of the continent excluded and therefore must apply for a visa before visiting

Malta's government has published an official list of countries whose citizens can cross its external borders without a visa, and only three African nations made the cut.

The document, released by Identità, Malta's identity and border management agency, names two African countries among the countries exempted from the visa requirement.

Malta names only 2 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Of these, only Mauritius and Seychelles are fully African nations, making the continent's representation on the visa-exempt list remarkably slim.

Which African Countries Are Visa-Free for Malta

Mauritius and Seychelles are the two island nations on the African continent whose passport holders can travel to Malta without applying for a visa in advance.

Trinidad and Tobago, while not geographically part of Africa, is home to a significant population of African descent and holds Caribbean citizenship.

The rest of the African continent, including populous nations such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and Egypt, does not appear on the exemption list.

Citizens from these countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Malta, which is a member state of the European Union and part of the Schengen Area.

Who Else Is on the Malta Visa-Free List

The full exemption list includes a broad range of countries from the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates all feature.

Several European countries that are not EU members, including Albania, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, and Ukraine, are also listed, though their exemptions apply strictly to holders of biometric passports.

Special Administrative Regions of China, specifically Hong Kong and Macao, are included under separate conditions tied to specific passport types. Taiwan is also listed, but only for passport holders whose documents carry an identity card number.

The document notes that Albania's visa exemption similarly applies only to biometric passport holders, and Serbia's exemption excludes holders of passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate.

For the overwhelming majority of African travellers, a visa application through official Maltese or Schengen channels remains the only route to entry.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies

Source: Legit.ng