Angola's official visa exemption list names 16 African countries whose nationals can enter without a visa for stays of up to 30 days

The exemption, governed by Presidential Decree No. 188/23, covers travel for tourism, business, transit, official missions, and medical treatment

Travellers are advised to carry a passport valid for more than six months, proof of funds, and a return or onward ticket before flying

Angola has published an official list of African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the country, with 16 nations on the continent making the cut under a presidential decree that has been in force since 2023.

Under Presidential Decree No. 188/23, nationals from the listed countries may enter Angola without a visa for short stays covering tourism, business, official missions, transit, or medical treatment.

Angola lists names of 16 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The stay is generally capped at 30 days per entry, though Angolan migration authorities can extend this in justified circumstances. The list was updated as recently as January 2026.

16 African Countries on Angola's Visa-Free List

The full list of eligible African nations is as follows:

Kingdom of Eswatini Republic of Seychelles Botswana Republic of Cape Verde Kingdom of Lesotho Republic of Namibia Republic of The Gambia Republic of Benin Republic of Equatorial Guinea Republic of Rwanda Republic of Zimbabwe Republic of Madagascar Republic of Niger United Republic of Tanzania Republic of Malawi Côte d'Ivoire

The exemption applies to holders of diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports alike, meaning it is not restricted to government or diplomatic travellers.

What Travellers Need to Know Before Visiting Angola

Despite the visa waiver, there are several conditions that travellers should be aware of before making their journey. Angolan authorities strongly recommend arriving with a passport that has at least six months of remaining validity.

Travellers should also be prepared to show proof of sufficient funds to cover their stay, as well as a return or onward ticket.

It is also important to note that the exemption does not extend to all reasons for travel. Anyone intending to work, study, take up residence, or undergo prolonged medical treatment in Angola is still required to obtain the appropriate visa before travelling.

Angola's migration authorities retain the right to deny entry to any traveller they believe does not meet the conditions of the exemption, even if that person holds a passport from one of the listed countries.

Legit.ng had reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng