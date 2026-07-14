The Allied People's Movement confirmed it has uploaded Governor Seyi Makinde's details as its 2027 presidential candidate on the INEC portal

APM national publicity secretary Abubakar Yusuf cited Makinde's 'growing national acceptability' as a 'credible alternative' to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Yusuf also named Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed as the party's senatorial candidate, describing him as a key pillar of APM's 2027 strategy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Allied People's Movement (APM) has declared that its 2027 presidential candidate, Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming general election, pointing to what it described as the governor's surging national appeal and credibility.

APM national spokesperson Abubakar Yusuf made the declaration on Monday, July 23, in Abuja, confirming that the party has formally submitted Makinde's profile, along with those of its vice-presidential and National Assembly candidates, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal ahead of the polls.

APM confirms Governor Seyi Makinde as its 2027 presidential candidate ahead of the polls. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Yusuf said, according to Leadership:

"We have uploaded details of our Presidential, Vice Presidential and National Assembly candidates as required by INEC. This marks another important milestone in our journey towards offering Nigerians a credible, competent and people-oriented alternative in the 2027 general elections."

APM expressed confidence in Makinde's pedigree

Yusuf argued that Makinde's track record in Oyo state, particularly his management of public finances, positioned him as the strongest opposition figure capable of unseating the incumbent.

Yusuf said:

"Our presidential candidate stands out as a leader whose record speaks for itself. His achievements have earned him national recognition as one of Nigeria's most performing governors and that is why Nigerians want him as President."

He added that the governor's relative youth, energy and capacity to bridge Nigeria's ethnic and religious divides made him uniquely suited for the presidency. The party also pointed to deepening economic hardship, widespread insecurity and rising unemployment as conditions that it said only an APM administration under Makinde could reverse.

Yusuf stated:

"With an APM-led administration and Makinde on the saddle, the welfare of Nigerians will be at the centre of government policies."

Bala Mohammed named as APM senatorial candidate

Furthermore, the APM also confirmed that Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed will contest a senatorial seat under the party's platform in 2027.

Yusuf described Mohammed as bringing considerable experience that would reinforce the party's legislative ambitions alongside its presidential push.

The APM official noted that the party is recording a wave of new membership, which he attributed to growing disillusionment with the ruling administration and confidence in the party's candidate lineup.

He stated, according to The Sun:

"The APM is proud of the quality of leaders flying its flag across the country. Our candidates are men and women of proven character, integrity and outstanding performance in their respective fields."

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Makinde set to clash

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

APC stalwarts believe President Bola Tinubu remains the party's frontrunner and favourite to win the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on the 2027 election

Dare makes bold 2027 election prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communication, said the incumbent Nigerian leader currently remains the most favoured candidate to win the 2027 presidential election, citing the federal government’s ongoing reforms and his principal's pedigree.

In a recent interview on the Mic ON Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Dare explained that barring a major political upset, the odds remain in Tinubu’s favour.

Source: Legit.ng