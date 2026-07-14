Australia's Department of Home Affairs increased the Core Skills Income Threshold for skilled work visa nominations

The higher threshold applies to both the Skills in Demand visa subclass 482 and the Employer Nomination Scheme subclass 186 nominations

Employers sponsoring overseas workers must also prove they are not paying foreign staff less than the equivalent Australian worker doing the same role

Australia has raised the minimum salary requirement that employers must meet when nominating overseas workers for skilled migration visas, with the new figures taking effect from July 2026.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT) for the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) Core Skills stream and the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) has been set at AUD 79,423 )₦79.4 million) for nomination applications lodged between 1 July 2026 and 30 June 2027.

Higher salary benchmark set for Australia skilled visas. Photo credit: Jennifer A Smith/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This marks an increase from AUD 76,515 which applied to applications lodged in the previous financial year between 1 July 2025 and 30 June 2026.

Australia's skilled visa salary thresholds explained

The threshold has risen steadily since it was introduced for ENS nominations on 7 December 2024, when it was set at AUD 73,150.

For workers applying under the Specialist Skills stream of the subclass 482 visa, a separate and significantly higher benchmark applies.

The Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT) has been set at AUD 146,576 [₦146.6 million] for the 2026–2027 financial year, up from AUD 141,210 [₦141.2 million] the year before.

When the threshold was first introduced in December 2024, it stood at AUD 135,000 [₦135 million].

Employers sponsoring workers under subclasses 482, 494, 186, and 187 must also satisfy additional requirements when the offered salary falls below AUD 250,000 [₦250 million].

They are required to correctly determine the annual market salary rate (AMSR) for the role, confirm that the overseas worker will not be paid below that rate, and ensure both the AMSR and the worker's salary, excluding any non-monetary benefits, meet the relevant income threshold.

What this means for Nigerian and African applicants

The rules are designed to prevent overseas workers from being paid less than their Australian counterparts in equivalent roles, and to protect the local labour market from being undercut through cheaper foreign hires.

The Department of Home Affairs has stated clearly that nominations where an overseas worker would be paid less than the equivalent Australian employee will be refused.

For Nigerians and other African nationals hoping to secure skilled work visas in Australia, the updated thresholds mean that prospective employers must offer salaries that meet these benchmarks before a nomination can be approved.

Breakdown of civil salary structure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria’s civil service salary structure was updated following the new minimum wage signed by President Bola Tinubu.

The Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) outlines pay across 17 grade levels, reflecting qualifications and experience.

Source: Legit.ng