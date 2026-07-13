Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, mourned the passing of APC chieftain Gabriel Omodara, who died on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 93

Oyebanji described Omodara, a former Ekiti Central Local Government chairpersopn, as a committed progressive whose legacy left an enduring mark on the state

The Ekiti Council of Elders also paid tribute, calling Omodara a stabilising force and respected grassroots mobiliser across Ekiti and Nigeria

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Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - Biodun Oyebanji, governor of Ekiti, and the Ekiti Council of Elders have paid tribute to Gabriel Omodara, popularly known as "Baba QC," following his death in the early hours of Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the age of 93.

As reported by The Punch, Omodara, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the Ekiti Council of Elders, previously served as chairman of the defunct Ekiti Central Local Government, which at the time covered Ado and Ifelodun/Ifaki Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the Ekiti Council of Elders have paid tributes to Gabriel Omodara, the veteran APC chieftain, following his death at the age of 93. Photo credit: Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

The Eagle Online also noted the unfortunate development.

Oyebanji mourns APC chieftain, Omodara

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement released by his special adviser on media, Yinka Oyebode, said the death represented a significant loss to the APC, the wider progressive movement, and to Ado Ekiti in particular.

The governor said:

"Pa Omodara was one of the most dedicated leaders of the party, who worked tirelessly with other stakeholders to build a strong and enduring political structure for the APC in the state."

Oyebanji recalled that during a recent meeting with the late elder statesman, Omodara had shown no visible signs of deteriorating health and remained as passionate as ever about the state's future. The governor praised him as a figure of integrity and wisdom whose guidance would be sorely missed by those who knew him.

Governor Oyebanji said:

"Pa Omodara lived a fulfilled life, served selflessly, and left behind a legacy of honour, integrity, and enduring impact.

"On behalf of the government and the good people of Ekiti state, I commiserate with the immediate family of our departed leader, Pa Omodara, the APC and progressive family in Ekiti, and the people of Ado Ekiti. We pray that God grants Baba eternal rest and gives the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

Ekiti council of elders pays tribute

Niyi Ajibulu, the general secretary of the Ekiti Council of Elders, also spoke on the loss, describing the late prince as a pillar within the council's activities and a figure who blended faith and tradition with remarkable ease.

Ajibulu said:

"Prince Omodara (also fondly known as Worowo) was the face of the Council for the workshop 'Aging Grace'. A notable stabilising personnel in the Council. Always blending the Christian religion with the Yoruba tradition in prayers and activities."

Furthermore, Ajibulu described Omodara as "a great, respected community and political leader in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state and Nigeria," adding that his decades of grassroots engagement made him a recognisable and trusted figure across the region.

Ajibulu said:

"He was a well-known grassroots mobiliser in the region, recognised for his longstanding political and community engagement. We will miss him greatly."

Omodara was widely regarded as one of Ekiti's most enduring political figures, having devoted his later years to mentoring younger leaders and serving his community.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji remembers the late Gabriel Omodara, the veteran APC chieftain, for his 'commitment to mentoring future generations in Ekiti'. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

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Source: Legit.ng