Thailand updated its visa on arrival policy in July 2024, granting access to nationals of 31 countries and territories for tourism purposes

Only three African countries made Thailand's visa on arrival list, with each visit capped at 15 days and other conditions listed

Travellers from eligible African nations must pay a fee of 2,000 Thai Baht and are granted a single entry into the country

Thailand has confirmed that only three African countries are eligible for its visa on arrival scheme, leaving the vast majority of the continent's travellers still required to obtain a visa before departure.

According to the Thai Consulate, the updated visa on arrival policy took effect on 15 July 2024, covering nationals of 31 countries and territories who may apply at immigration checkpoints upon arrival for tourism purposes.

Thailand names 3 African countries eligible for visa on arrival in 2026. Photo: Hasnoor Hussain

Source: Getty Images

Thailand Visa-on-arrival: Which African Countries Made List

Of those 31 countries selected by Thailand Consulate for visa on arrival, only Seychelles, Namibia, and Ethiopia are African nations.

Seychellois, Namibian, and Ethiopian passport holders can present themselves at designated Thai immigration checkpoints and apply for entry without arranging a visa in advance.

The permitted stay is capped at 15 days, with a single entry granted per application. A fee of 2,000 Thai Baht is charged at the point of arrival.

Citizens from the rest of Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, are not included in the visa on arrival arrangement and must apply for a Thai visa through the appropriate embassy or consulate before travelling.

How Thailand's Visa Policy Works

Beyond the visa on arrival category, Thailand also operates a separate visa exemption scheme for a subset of the 31 eligible countries.

Nations marked under the exemption scheme, which include China, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and several others, qualify for a 60-day stay without requiring a visa at all.

None of the three African countries on the list falls under the 60-day exemption; they remain in the standard visa-on-arrival category with the 15-day cap.

The policy revision positions Thailand as one of the more selective destinations in Southeast Asia when it comes to African travellers, with the majority of the continent's passport holders still navigating advance visa requirements to visit the country.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng