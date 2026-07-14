Nigeria Needs More Leaders Like Balami, Analyst Says, Gives Reasons

Public affairs analyst Oswald Amaechi Ukaegbu praised Dr Isaac David Balami, founder of 7Star Global Hangar, for his humility and compassionate leadership style

Ukaegbu said a personal encounter with Balami, not a media event, inspired his tribute article titled 'The Man in the David Skin'

The analyst argued that Nigeria's deepest crisis is the disappearance of leaders who genuinely value people, and cited Balami as a rare exception

Abuja, FCT - Public affairs analyst and governance advocate Oswald Amaechi Ukaegbu, widely known as Meche, has described aviation entrepreneur Dr Isaac David Balami as the kind of leader Nigeria desperately needs, commending his humility, merit-based approach to people, and genuine empathy as qualities that set him apart from many in public life.

Writing in a tribute piece titled "The Man in the David Skin," Ukaegbu said the motivation behind the article was not a political rally, media appearance, or press event, but a direct personal interaction with Balami that left a lasting impression on him.

Public affairs analyst Oswald Amaechi Ukaegbu says Nigeria needs more leaders like Dr Isaac David Balami. Photo credit: Oswald Amaechi Ukaegbu

Source: UGC

Balami's character under the spotlight

Ukaegbu argued that what distinguishes Balami, the Borno state-born aircraft engineer and founder of 7Star Global Hangar, is the consistency of his conduct across all social contexts.

"The manner in which Dr Isaac David Balami receives and treats people, regardless of their social status, religion, tribe, or background, serves as proof that his humility is not selective. It is intrinsic to his nature," he wrote.

The analyst noted that Balami's rise from modest origins through discipline and technical competence to becoming a recognised figure in Nigeria's aviation sector has seemingly deepened, rather than diminished, his understanding of struggle. Ukaegbu credited Balami's background as a likely factor behind his refusal to look down on those still working their way up.

He also highlighted Balami's recent empowerment of young Nigerians through his aviation school as further evidence of the entrepreneur's commitment to building others.

"He grants people opportunities based on merit rather than sentiment. In a nation still struggling with the burdens of ethnic and religious divisions, this is not just refreshing. It is exemplary," Ukaegbu wrote.

A warning on Nigeria's leadership crisis

Beyond praising Balami, Ukaegbu used the article to sound an alarm about what he sees as a deeper national problem.

"Perhaps the greatest crisis confronting Nigeria today is not merely bad policies or weak institutions. It is the gradual disappearance of leaders who genuinely value human beings," he warned.

He argued that humility has been consistently misread as weakness in Nigeria's leadership culture, while arrogance is rewarded and celebrated. In his view, the country urgently requires leaders who pair competence with compassion and intelligence with emotional maturity.

Ukaegbu closed by challenging conventional measures of leadership success, saying history tends to remember those who changed lives far longer than those who held titles.

"The true test of greatness is not the number of people who salute a leader, but the number of lives that become better because that leader chose to remain human," he concluded.

Balami meets two northern governors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the founding chancellor of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), Balami, met with the governors of Niger state, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, in Abuja.

Balami, during the discussions, introduced a strategic initiative to enrol outstanding youths into IBUAM. He noted that the initiative has already garnered commitments from multiple state governments across Nigeria. Chancellor Isaac Balami meets the Niger governor in Abuja to discuss enrolling youths at IBUAM.

Source: Legit.ng