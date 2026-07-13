Just In: Rivers LG Chairmen Make Strong Announcement About Tinubu's 2027 Fate
- All 23 Rivers state local government council chairmen declared support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid during a visit to Abuja on Monday, July 13
- The delegation attended the inauguration of FCT infrastructure projects commissioned as part of activities marking Tinubu's third anniversary in office
- ALGON Rivers chairman Sir Allwell Ihunda predicted a 2027 'walkover' for Tinubu, saying all major political parties in the state are aligned behind the President
The 23 local government chairmen in Rivers state have announced President Bola Tinubu as their preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, adding that the former governor of Lagos will secure overwhelming support in his second-term outing in Rivers and across the country
The declaration came on Monday during a delegation visit to Abuja, where the council chairmen attended the commissioning of infrastructure projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. The inaugurations formed part of a 31-day programme of activities marking President Tinubu's third anniversary in office.
Speaking on behalf of the group, Tribune reported that the Rivers State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Executive Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Sir Allwell Ihunda, said the scale of development visible across Abuja under Wike's stewardship was a testament to the minister's ability and vision.
Rivers state 2027 political outlook
Ihunda painted a picture of unusual political consensus in Rivers State ahead of the next general elections, arguing that the historic rivalries dividing the state's political actors had largely dissolved in favour of a broad pro-Tinubu front.
He said:
"The 2027 election in Rivers State will be a walkover. For the first time, virtually all political parties are working together in the interest of the President and the federal government."
He described the emerging arrangement as a "rainbow coalition," maintaining that concerns about incumbency advantage in the state were unfounded given the alignment of the current political leadership with the President's camp.
Wike's FCT record praised
Beyond electoral politics, Ihunda used the visit to commend Wike's performance as FCT Minister, stating that no previous occupant of that office had undertaken infrastructure delivery of the present scale. The delegation noted that Monday marked the 24th consecutive day of project commissionings under the anniversary programme.
He added that Wike's impact extended beyond road construction to include the renovation of schools, upgrading of hospitals, and youth empowerment initiatives aimed at job creation and economic growth across the FCT.
Ihunda was emphatic that the trip from Port Harcourt to Abuja was deliberate rather than symbolic. "If we were not happy with him, we wouldn't have come all the way from Rivers State to Abuja," he said.
Fubara meets Rivers lawmakers
Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State appeared before the Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday, July 10, to formally submit the 2026 Appropriation Bill for legislative consideration and approval.
The presentation took place at the House of Assembly Quarters Auditorium in Port Harcourt and was broadcast live on DIT and Africa Independent Television (AIT), with cameras capturing what appeared to be a chaotic atmosphere on the floor of the chamber during the session.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng