All 23 Rivers state local government council chairmen declared support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid during a visit to Abuja on Monday, July 13

The delegation attended the inauguration of FCT infrastructure projects commissioned as part of activities marking Tinubu's third anniversary in office

ALGON Rivers chairman Sir Allwell Ihunda predicted a 2027 'walkover' for Tinubu, saying all major political parties in the state are aligned behind the President

The 23 local government chairmen in Rivers state have announced President Bola Tinubu as their preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, adding that the former governor of Lagos will secure overwhelming support in his second-term outing in Rivers and across the country

The declaration came on Monday during a delegation visit to Abuja, where the council chairmen attended the commissioning of infrastructure projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. The inaugurations formed part of a 31-day programme of activities marking President Tinubu's third anniversary in office.

Rivers LG chairmen declare support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 ambition Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Speaking on behalf of the group, Tribune reported that the Rivers State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Executive Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Sir Allwell Ihunda, said the scale of development visible across Abuja under Wike's stewardship was a testament to the minister's ability and vision.

Rivers state 2027 political outlook

Ihunda painted a picture of unusual political consensus in Rivers State ahead of the next general elections, arguing that the historic rivalries dividing the state's political actors had largely dissolved in favour of a broad pro-Tinubu front.

He said:

"The 2027 election in Rivers State will be a walkover. For the first time, virtually all political parties are working together in the interest of the President and the federal government."

He described the emerging arrangement as a "rainbow coalition," maintaining that concerns about incumbency advantage in the state were unfounded given the alignment of the current political leadership with the President's camp.

Wike's FCT record praised

Beyond electoral politics, Ihunda used the visit to commend Wike's performance as FCT Minister, stating that no previous occupant of that office had undertaken infrastructure delivery of the present scale. The delegation noted that Monday marked the 24th consecutive day of project commissionings under the anniversary programme.

He added that Wike's impact extended beyond road construction to include the renovation of schools, upgrading of hospitals, and youth empowerment initiatives aimed at job creation and economic growth across the FCT.

Ihunda was emphatic that the trip from Port Harcourt to Abuja was deliberate rather than symbolic. "If we were not happy with him, we wouldn't have come all the way from Rivers State to Abuja," he said.

Rivers LG chairmen declare support for Nyesom Wike, President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Fubara meets Rivers lawmakers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State appeared before the Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday, July 10, to formally submit the 2026 Appropriation Bill for legislative consideration and approval.

The presentation took place at the House of Assembly Quarters Auditorium in Port Harcourt and was broadcast live on DIT and Africa Independent Television (AIT), with cameras capturing what appeared to be a chaotic atmosphere on the floor of the chamber during the session.

Source: Legit.ng