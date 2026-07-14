Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs has published the full list of countries eligible for its 90-day visa-free entry policy, with only one African country making the cut

The only African country whose citizens can enter Taiwan without a visa for up to 90 days is a landlocked country located in Southern Africa

The visa-free list covers 57 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and one African nation, which changed its name in 2018

Taiwan has confirmed that citizens of only one African country qualify for its 90-day visa-free entry programme, according to an official list published by the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The list, released on June 24, 2026, names 57 countries whose passport holders may enter Taiwan without a visa and stay for up to 90 days.

Taiwan has officially named the only African country eligible for its 90-day visa-free entry in 2026. Photo Credit: Cheng Yu-Chen

Source: Getty Images

Of all the nations on the African continent, only Eswatini, the small landlocked kingdom in Southern Africa, made the cut.

Taiwan visa-free entry list: Why Eswatini qualifies

Eswatini holds one of the few remaining formal diplomatic relationships with Taiwan, as most countries in the world recognise the People's Republic of China rather than the Republic of China (Taiwan).

That bilateral diplomatic tie appears to underpin Eswatini's inclusion on the list, setting it apart from every other African state.

The policy allows Swati citizens to travel to Taiwan for tourism, business, or transit purposes without applying for a visa in advance, provided their stay does not exceed 90 days.

Citizens of countries not on the list are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Taiwan, regardless of the purpose or duration of their visit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Taiwan's economy had accelerated in the second quarter of 2025.

Taiwan detects first case of swine fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwan had detected its first case of swine fever.

The illness -- which does not affect humans -- is highly contagious and fatal for pigs, and an outbreak is potentially devastating for the pork industry, experts say.

A three-kilometre (1.9 miles) "control zone" has been set up to prevent the infection from spreading while the transport and slaughter of pigs across the island is banned for five days.

Source: Legit.ng