Aqueelah Chloe Adendorf, the girlfriend of late South African footballer Jayden Adams, shared a heartbreaking tribute following his passing

Adams, a Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, was announced dead days after representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Adendorf described Adams as not only the love of her life but also her greatest supporter and best friend, with the two sharing a daughter

Aqueelah Chloe Adendorf, the girlfriend of late South African footballer Jayden Adams, has broken her silence with a deeply emotional tribute following his sudden and tragic passing.

Adams' death was announced on Saturday, just days after the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder featured for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sending shockwaves through South African football and beyond.

Jayden Adams during South Africa's 2-0 loss to Mexico at 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

Aqueelah breaks silence after Adams’ death

Taking to her Instagram page, Adendorf poured out her grief in a moving message that captured the depth of her loss.

She described Adams as far more than a romantic partner, honouring him as her closest companion and the person who stood by her unconditionally.

“There are no words to describe the pain I'm feeling. Rest in peace, my love,” she wrote.

“Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend.

“A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I'll miss you every single day. Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever.”

As noted by Hindustani Times, the two shared a daughter, making the loss even more profound for Adendorf, who now faces the heartbreak of raising their child without him.

CAF President pays tribute to Jayden Adams

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe paid tribute to Jayden Adams after the footballer’s tragic death.

Motsepe shared personal connections with Adams as a South African, the CAF President, and through PSL club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Legit.ng