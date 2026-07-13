Super Falcons have opened camp in Casablanca ahead of their WAFCON title defence in Morocco

All 25 invited players are expected to report before the team moves to Rabat

Zambia have already issued a warning before the crucial Group C showdown

Nigeria's Super Falcons have officially begun preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with the team's training camp opening in Casablanca on Monday ahead of the continental tournament in Morocco.

Head coach Justine Madugu recently unveiled a 25-player squad for the competition, with all invited players expected to arrive in camp before full training sessions commence.

Nigeria Super Falcons team pose for photo at the 2024 Women's AFrica Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by CAF

Source: UGC

The nine-time African champions will later relocate to Rabat, where they will play their Group C matches against Malawi, Zambia and Egypt. Nigeria will begin their title defence against Malawi at the Al Madina Stadium on August 28 as they chase a record-extending 11th WAFCON crown.

Zambia send early warning

Even before the tournament gets underway, one of Nigeria's biggest group rivals has already fired an early warning.

Zambia defender Margaret Belemu believes the Copper Queens are now a much stronger side than the team that suffered a heavy defeat to Nigeria at the previous edition.

"We know it's a very difficult group, but we're battle-ready. Playing against Nigeria is always a big challenge, and we're looking forward to it," Belemu said via COSAFA.

"We lost to Nigeria the last time we played them, but this will be a different challenge. We're preparing well and believe we'll be ready when the tournament begins."

The Group C encounter between both sides is expected to play a major role in deciding who finishes top of the group.

Under Swiss coach Nora Häuptle, Zambia have continued to establish themselves among Africa's strongest women's teams.

They will also draw confidence from their 1-0 victory over Nigeria in the third-place playoff at the 2022 WAFCON, although the Super Falcons defeated them 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the most recent edition.

Super Falcons eye another continental crown

Madugu's side head into the tournament as defending champions and one of the favourites to lift the trophy again.

With an experienced squad blending established stars and emerging talents, per the NFF, Nigeria will hope a productive training camp in Casablanca provides the ideal platform for another successful campaign in Morocco.

Plumptre explains WAFCON absence

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre ruled herself out of Nigeria's squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations as she continues her recovery from injury.

The Al-Ittihad Ladies centre-back explained that she is not yet physically ready to cope with the demands of tournament football after undergoing surgery on her right foot earlier this year.

Source: Legit.ng