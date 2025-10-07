The heated argument between the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and Arise News anchor, Rufai Oseni, is trending

Oseni and Umahi clashed during an interview on the controversial Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the heated argument between Umahi and Oseni on live television

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - The Minister of Works, David Umahi, and Arise News anchor, Rufai Oseni, were locked in a bitter exchange of words during a live interview.

Oseni accused Umahi of reporting him to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his comment about the controversial Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Rufai Oseni clashes with Umahi during live interview on ARISE News. Photo credit: Dave Umahi/@BABaKsavager

Source: UGC

The minister expressed anger, stating that Oseni was “too small” for him to report to President Tinubu.

Umahi fired back, saying:

“You are too small for me to report you to the President. Who are you for me to report you? ”

Both men showed no sign of being friendly as they continued to attack one another during the interview.

The exchange continued when Umahi described himself as a professor, a title Oseni kicked against, asking how the minister attained his professorship.

“Keep quiet and stop saying what you don’t know. I’m a professor in this field. I understand engine+eering very well. You don’t understand anything.”

Umahi clarified that he earned his professorship through experience in the field rather than through academia.

Oseni retorted:

“Minister, it’s alright. Keep dignifying yourself and let the world know who you truly are.”

Reactions as Rufai Oseni clash with Umahi

@Atobajaye25

Professor Umahi always acts as though no one can question him. Avoiding a simple question about cost and turning it into a big issue will only raise more doubts. From his response, it’s clear he didn’t answer Rufai’s question, because there’s obviously something fishy about their spending.

@UkohaDaniel

Umahi is right u can’t say the exact cost per kilometer on such road cos there are places where you have to construct bridges, there are places for extended culverts, there are special areas like shoreline protection that require sheet piles and other very difficult engineering.

@Tobo_Jay

Rufai press Dave neck so tey saliva dry for him mouth and couldnt speak again.🤣🤣🤣

@OneMeOneMe

Acclaim Professor Umahi should understand that he is a public servant and he is liable to be investigated and invited to answer one or two questions on whatever project management he does for the nation.

FG secures $747m loan for Lagos-Calabar Highway

Recall that the federal government of Nigeria initiated the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project in 2024 to link nine states and two regions.

Since the commencement of the road project, several milestones have been recorded, but the road has been stalled by a lack of funds.

The federal government has now secured the largest-ever loan to be gotten for a road project, to finance a tiny portion of the road.

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Umahi addresses viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Umahi addressed a video trending on social media about a crack noticed on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Umahi provided details of the crack, explaining why it won't hinder the ongoing projects, following concerns he received from Nigerians.

The minister revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited stopped funding road projects and that President Tinubu directed alternative funding for these projects.

Source: Legit.ng