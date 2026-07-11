The APC swept all 18 local government chairmanship seats in the Edo State council election held on Saturday, July 11, 2026

Governor Monday Okpebholo voted at Ward 2, Udomi Primary School, and described the exercise as peaceful with high voter turnout across the state

An accredited civic observer confirmed that no major security breach or disruption was recorded at polling units monitored across Edo State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won every one of the 18 local government chairmanship seats contested in the Edo State council election conducted on Saturday, July 11, 2026, tightening its grip on grassroots governance across the state.

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) organised the poll across all 18 local government areas to elect chairmen and councillors, with security agencies, accredited observers and journalists present throughout the exercise.

APC wins all LG chairmanship election in Edo Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Governor Monday Okpebholo cast his ballot at Ward 2, Udomi Primary School, in Esan Central Local Government Area, arriving at his polling unit at around 10:24 a.m. and joining other voters in the queue before voting at exactly 10:40 a.m. Electoral officials and security personnel were already in position when he arrived.

Okpebholo Hails Voter Turnout

Speaking to journalists after voting, the governor said feedback from across the state painted a positive picture of the election's conduct.

"This election is very peaceful, and it is going smoothly based on the feedback we are getting from the field. The turnout is very high. This is a demonstration of grassroots democracy. It shows that our people are interested in choosing those who will administer the affairs of their local governments. By the grace of God, a winner will emerge at the end of today's election," he said.

Observers Report Peaceful Exercise

Comrade Fidelis Nwoke, Executive Director of the Initiative for Awareness of Civic Education for Citizens, said observer teams deployed to polling units in Udomi, Igueben and other locations across the state reported no major security incidents or disruptions during voting. He noted that electoral officials arrived at their stations on time and that voters cast their ballots in an orderly manner.

With results declared across all 18 local government areas, the APC emerged victorious in each contest, further consolidating its hold on council administration in Edo State.

This is coming ahead of the 2027 general elections, where the party is expected to test its strength in an election that will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Governor Okpebholo has consistently vowed that President Bola Tinubu will sweep all the votes in the 2027 presidential elections.

Governor Monday Okpebholo commends Edo local government elections Photo Credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng