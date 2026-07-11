Breaking: Winner Emerges in Top Southern Elections
- The APC swept all 18 local government chairmanship seats in the Edo State council election held on Saturday, July 11, 2026
- Governor Monday Okpebholo voted at Ward 2, Udomi Primary School, and described the exercise as peaceful with high voter turnout across the state
- An accredited civic observer confirmed that no major security breach or disruption was recorded at polling units monitored across Edo State
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won every one of the 18 local government chairmanship seats contested in the Edo State council election conducted on Saturday, July 11, 2026, tightening its grip on grassroots governance across the state.
The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) organised the poll across all 18 local government areas to elect chairmen and councillors, with security agencies, accredited observers and journalists present throughout the exercise.
Governor Monday Okpebholo cast his ballot at Ward 2, Udomi Primary School, in Esan Central Local Government Area, arriving at his polling unit at around 10:24 a.m. and joining other voters in the queue before voting at exactly 10:40 a.m. Electoral officials and security personnel were already in position when he arrived.
Okpebholo Hails Voter Turnout
Speaking to journalists after voting, the governor said feedback from across the state painted a positive picture of the election's conduct.
"This election is very peaceful, and it is going smoothly based on the feedback we are getting from the field. The turnout is very high. This is a demonstration of grassroots democracy. It shows that our people are interested in choosing those who will administer the affairs of their local governments. By the grace of God, a winner will emerge at the end of today's election," he said.
Observers Report Peaceful Exercise
Comrade Fidelis Nwoke, Executive Director of the Initiative for Awareness of Civic Education for Citizens, said observer teams deployed to polling units in Udomi, Igueben and other locations across the state reported no major security incidents or disruptions during voting. He noted that electoral officials arrived at their stations on time and that voters cast their ballots in an orderly manner.
With results declared across all 18 local government areas, the APC emerged victorious in each contest, further consolidating its hold on council administration in Edo State.
This is coming ahead of the 2027 general elections, where the party is expected to test its strength in an election that will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Governor Okpebholo has consistently vowed that President Bola Tinubu will sweep all the votes in the 2027 presidential elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng