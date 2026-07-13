France and Spain clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, with both nations arriving on the back of quarter-final victories

France defeated Morocco while Spain eliminated Belgium to set up what promises to be a blockbuster last-four encounter

Nimbus Pronos, the cat renowned for its football predictions, has tipped France to advance to a third consecutive World Cup final

France and Spain will meet in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the final on the line for both European powerhouses.

France secured their berth in the last four after defeating Morocco in the quarter-finals, while Spain eliminated Belgium to set up the high-stakes showdown.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe renew their rivalry on the international stage. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

The match pits two of international football's most decorated nations against each other at the penultimate stage of the tournament.

As noted by FIFA, Les Bleus enter the contest chasing history, with the prospect of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final within their grasp. Spain, meanwhile, are aiming to return to the final for the first time since their triumph in 2010, when they lifted the trophy in South Africa.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Spain

One of the tournament's most unusual forecasters has weighed in on the outcome. Nimbus Pronos, the cat that has garnered a following for its uncanny ability to call football results, has picked France to come out on top and advance to the final.

The feline predictor has become something of a cult figure during the tournament, with football fans tracking its tips alongside more conventional analysis from pundits and statisticians.

As noted by BBC Sport, whoever progresses from the France versus Spain tie will await the winner of the other semi-final, which will determine whether England or Argentina stands in the way of a World Cup final berth.

Supercomputer predicts France vs Spain

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between France and Spain.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations, with France progressing to the final in more than 48%, while Spain progressed in 29%.

Source: Legit.ng