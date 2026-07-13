Breaking: Son of Top UAE Businessman Mustafa Galadari Dies at 24

Mansoor Galadari, son of prominent Emirati businessman Mustafa Galadari, passed away on Saturday at the age of 24

Funeral prayers will be held at 10am on Sunday at Al Quoz Grand Mosque, followed by burial at Al Quoz Cemetery in Dubai

Business leaders including Damac Properties founder Hussain Sajwani extended condolences to the Galadari family

Mansoor Galadari, the 24-year-old son of prominent Emirati businessman Mustafa Galadari, passed away on Saturday, with funeral arrangements confirmed for Sunday morning, July 12, in Dubai.

Janazah prayers are scheduled for 10am at Al Quoz Grand Mosque, adjacent to Al Quoz Cemetery, where the burial will take place. The family will receive condolences later on Sunday at their majlis in Jumeirah.

Mansoor Galadari, son of businessman Mustafa Galadari, passed away at 24. Funeral prayers will be held at 10am on Sunday in Dubai. Photo credit: @iranian_uae

Source: Twitter

Colleagues remember a young leader

Staff at the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group described Mansoor as a driven and capable young professional who had been part of the family business since 2022. One employee told Khaleej Times that he had a remarkable ability to absorb new information quickly and took on responsibilities well beyond his years, Khaleej times reported.

Arsalan Khateeb, the company's Chief Financial Officer, paid tribute to the young businessman, saying:

"He was a next-generation leader with a clear vision for the company's expansion. To him, employees were more than just employees."

Business community offers condolences

Senior figures from the UAE business world were among the first to publicly mourn the loss. Suhail Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, shared a condolence message on his official Instagram account, praying for divine mercy upon Mansoor and for the family to find patience during the difficult period.

As reported by Iranian UAE, Hussain Sajwani, founder of Damac Properties, also expressed his grief on social media.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Mustafa Galadari on the passing of his beloved son, Mansour.

"May Almighty God shower him with His mercy, grant him eternal peace, and provide strength, patience and comfort to his family during this difficult time," Sajwani wrote

Nigerian man in UAE laments poor work permit

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man based in the United Arab Emirates went viral after posting a candid video about the severe hardships that Nigerians in the country have endured for years.

The man, identified as Ola, addressed his fellow Nigerians in the country directly, opening the clip with the caption: "To all Nigerians in UAE 🇦🇪."

Source: Legit.ng