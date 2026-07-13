A throwback photo of VDM sitting beside Tracy Ohiri's hospital bed resurfaced after she publicly called out the activist

Tracy Ohiri had sent a memo to Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, urging her to cut all ties between her son and VDM

The photo sparked a wave of reactions online, with many pointing out the irony of her comments given VDM's past support

A photo of activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), visiting Tracy Ohiri during a hospital stay has gone viral, and the timing could not be more telling.

The image, posted by a fan of the activist on her Instagram page on 13 July 2026, shows Ohiri lying on a hospital bed, apparently receiving a drip, while VDM sat at the edge of the bed and appeared to be checking in on her recovery.

Reactions as photo of VDM visiting Tracy Ohiri in hospital surfaces after her claims about him, Burna Boy. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@bunraboygram/@thewealtygifts

Source: Instagram

The photo resurfaced just days after Ohiri publicly attacked VDM and sent what amounted to a warning letter to Bose Ogulu, the mother of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy.

Tracy Ohiri calls out VDM over Burna Boy

In a post shared days ago, Ohiri addressed Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mother, directly, urging her to sever any association between Burna Boy and VDM.

She reportedly used unprintable language to describe the activist and backed her appeal with accounts of instances where she claimed VDM had betrayed people close to him in the past.

Fans drag Tracy Ohiri over video about VDM and Burna Boy. Photo credit@thewealthygifts

Source: Instagram

Her message was framed as a motherly warning to Ogulu about who her son was keeping company with.

The resurfaced hospital photo, however, painted a sharply different picture of the pair's history, leaving many online observers questioning the full story behind Ohiri's outburst.

Here is the Instagram photo of VDM visiting Tracy Ohiri in the hospital below:

Fans react to the viral photo

The contrast between the old image and Ohiri's recent comments was not lost on social media users, who flooded the comments section with a mix of humour, scepticism, and pointed observations. Here are comments below:

@nenyemuna2 wrote:

"So presido just Sidon dia dey look, m macho hands na for fancy. Just press dat mazambula neck troway biko "

@the_real_karma001 commented:

"Such a life. She go learn new thing"

@ib0718 reacted:

"verydarkblackman does not forgive betrayal oooo…..he is definitely coming for her when he got time!!!"

@omoola_7777 shared:

"Na family matters, vdm na hustlers too"

@roasted.aura wrote:

"Can we keep tagging her to this post for her to see her engratitude"

@eyanmayweather noted:

"But vdm also betrayed Sowore who stood for him when he was arrested"

@ezenwa97 added:

"Please you people should tag the woman I can't find the handle Abeg"

VDM taunts Chris Okafor about Doris Ogala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his interpretation of what the cleric had said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims her father had made about her.

Source: Legit.ng