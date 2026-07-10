Uchechi Okwu-Kanu dismissed circulating reports that she had initiated divorce proceedings against her detained husband, Nnamdi Kanu

Okwu-Kanu said the publication was entirely false and urged the public to rely only on information from her or her authorised representatives

Kanu is currently serving a life sentence at the Sokoto Custodial Centre after being convicted on terrorism-related charges in November 2025

Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, wife of imprisoned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, has publicly rejected online reports claiming she commenced divorce proceedings against her husband, calling the story completely fabricated.

In a statement shared via her verified X account on Friday, Okwu-Kanu said she became aware of the false reports circulating online and felt compelled to address them directly. "For the avoidance of doubt, I have not filed for divorce. The publication is entirely false and should be treated as misinformation," she wrote.

Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, Nnadi Kanu's wife, denies filing for divorce Photo Credit: @OkwukKanu

Source: Twitter

She expressed frustration that individuals continued to invent stories about her family without any attempt at verification, arguing that such conduct "undermines responsible journalism." Okwu-Kanu called on the public to seek information exclusively from her or through representatives she has personally authorised, and acknowledged those who took the initiative to verify the reports before spreading them further.

Kanu's Legal Status

Nnamdi Kanu, who wed Okwu-Kanu in 2009, is currently held at the Sokoto Custodial Centre following his conviction by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in November 2025. He was found guilty on all seven counts brought against him on terrorism-related charges.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment on five of the counts, 20 years on one count, and five years on the remaining count, with all sentences running concurrently. On February 4, 2026, Kanu filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal, challenging the conviction in an effort to have it overturned.

Bishop Kukah visits Nnamdi Kanu's prison

In December 2025, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, visited the Sokoto Custodial Centre and met with the IPOB leader and other inmates. The cleric, while confirming the visitation, disclosed that it was part of his Christmas outreach, where he engaged with inmates, irrespective of their status.

Bishop Kukah explained that the visit was part of his pastoral duty. He maintained that nothing was wrong with visiting anyone in his care, adding that "We focus on human beings, not their condition. We do not judge people.” The cleric explained that his visits to correctional facilities during the Christmas season have become a yearly tradition, which focuses on listening to inmates' concerns and sharing fellowship with them.

Bishop Matthew Kanu visits Nnamdi Kanu and other inmates in Sokoto Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Analyst speaks on Nnamdi Kanu's sentencing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja handed multiple sentences to the estranged leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho of the trial court handed multiple sentences to Kanu after being convicted of terrorism.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, welcomed the ruling and gave his reason, while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng