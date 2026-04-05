Former Jigawa Central Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu defects from APC to ADC, seeking inclusive politics

Nakudu aims to contest for the Jigawa governorship in the 2027 elections, prioritising grassroots development

Notable APC figures join Nakudu's defection, intensifying political competition ahead of upcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dutse, Jigawa State - A former Jigawa Central Senator, Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, has officially dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nakudu, alongside several prominent APC political figures, defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Former Jigawa Senator Sabo Nakudu dumps APC for ADC. Photo credit: @emmaikumeh/APC

Source: UGC

The former lawmaker and the other politicians announced their defection in separate statements.

Nakudu said he dumped the APC to pursue a more inclusive political platform.

He added that he decided to prioritise grassroots development and internal democracy.

As reported by Daily Trust, Nakudu stated this while speaking during his defection from the APC to the ADC.

According to Nakudu, the ADC offers a viable alternative capable of addressing the challenges facing Jigawa State.

He also formally declared his intention to contest for the Jigawa State governorship seat in the 2027 general elections under the ADC platform.

“Our decision is borne out of deep reflection and consultation with our supporters. We believe the ADC provides a credible platform to actualize our vision for a better Jigawa.”

The defection of key APC figures to the ADC is expected to intensify political competition ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC politicians who defected with Nakudu are Bala Ibrahim Chamo, a former Chairman of Dutse Local Government, and Zakari Kafin Hausa, who previously served as Special Adviser to Governor Malam Umar Namadi.

Others include former Chairman of Gwaram LGA, Zahraddeen Abubakar, and Ex-Chairman of Ringim LGA, Shehu Sule Udi.

Reps Deputy Spokesperson Agbese Dumps APC

Philip Agbese, representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, resigned from the APC and joined the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, in his remark, said it was an unprecedented defection in the 10th National Assembly.

The Benue lawmaker's defection was one of the latest in the Nigerian political landscape, where 27 lawmakers changed parties in a single day.

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Speaker Abbas’ aide dumps APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Godfrey Gaiya, aide to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, left APC and joined ADC, signaling a major pre-2027 political realignment.

He has declared his intention to contest the Kaduna South Senatorial seat for greater impact.

Gaiya also emphasised public demand for welfare-focused and inclusive politics as a reason for the party switch.

Source: Legit.ng