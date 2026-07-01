The Delta State House of Assembly has declared the Udu Constituency seat vacant after Collins Ogbetamah's defection to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Speaker Dennis Guwor confirmed the compliance with constitutional provisions following unanimous support from lawmakers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the ruling party in Delta State amidst recent political shifts and defections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Asaba, Delta State - The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Dennis Guwor, has declared the Udu Constituency seat vacant after Hon. Collins Ogbetamah dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogbetamah, who represents the area defected from the ruling APC to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The decision was taken after Speaker Guwor read Ogbetamah’s resignation letter, dated 19 June, during plenary on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The Majority Leader of the assembly, Emeka Nwaobi, invoked relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended following deliberations

Nwaobi moved a motion declaring the seat vacant and requesting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election in the constituency.

The speaker officially declared the seat vacant after the motion received unanimous support from lawmakers before

As reported by Premium Times, Guwor said the decision complied fully with constitutional provisions governing legislative defections and vacancies.

According to TVC News, Nwaobi noted that documentary evidence before the House confirmed Egbetamah’s defection from the APC to the NDC while still serving as a member.

Nwaobi cited Section 109(1)(g), which provides that a member shall vacate his seat if, having been elected on the platform of one political party, he becomes a member of another party before expiration of his tenure, except as expressly provided by the Constitution.

Declaring the seat vacant, the Speaker said:

“Accordingly, this Honourable House is satisfied that the constitutional requirements under Section 109 of the Constitution have been fulfilled. Therefore, pursuant to Section 109(1) and (2), I hereby declare the seat of the Honourable Member representing Udu State Constituency vacant with immediate effect.”

The Speaker directed the Clerk to transmit the resolution to INEC and other relevant authorities.

Guwor requested INEC to take constitutional steps to conduct a by-election to fill the vacancy in accordance with Section 116(2) of the Constitution.

Legit.ng reports that the APC is the ruling party in Delta State following the defection of the governor, state and federal lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng