Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla threatens legal action against Kylian Mbappe after their heated World Cup exchange

France, FIFA and President Emmanuel Macron condemn the senator's earlier racist remarks about the France captain

France now turns its attention to a blockbuster quarter-final clash against Morocco after eliminating Paraguay

The fallout from France's tense 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 victory over Paraguay has intensified after Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla threatened to take legal action against Kylian Mbappe, accusing the France captain of gender-based violence.

What started as an ugly exchange following France's narrow 1-0 victory has developed into a diplomatic and football controversy, with FIFA, the French Football Federation (FFF), French President Emmanuel Macron and even officials in Paraguay publicly condemning Amarilla's earlier comments directed at the French superstar.

Kylian Mbappe and Paraguay players in incident during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe converted the decisive penalty in Philadelphia to send Les Bleus into the quarter-finals while ending Paraguay's impressive World Cup campaign.

The encounter was highly charged until the final whistle, with emotions spilling over after the match. Television footage appeared to show Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill attempting to shake Mbappe's hand before throwing the ball towards the France forward after feeling ignored.

Speaking after the match, per Goal, Gill admitted frustration got the better of him.

"I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper."

Racist comments spark international condemnation

The controversy escalated when Amarilla reacted to the video of Gill discussing the incident by publishing a series of offensive comments on social media aimed at Mbappe's heritage.

Among the remarks, she described the France captain as "a colonised Cameroonian who has really pretended to be French" before going on to post further insults, referring to him as a "brute" and suggesting Paraguay's players should have slapped him after the match.

The posts quickly attracted widespread criticism from across the football world before the senator eventually removed them.

According to the BBC, Mbappe responded with a strongly worded statement on Monday, accusing Amarilla of racism while defending both himself and the Paraguay national team.

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition," Mbappe wrote on X.

The France captain continued by criticising the impact of the senator's comments on Paraguay's image.

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country."

Mbappe, who is currently battling Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot, concluded his statement with a firm message against discrimination.

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world."

See his full statement here:

FFF, Macron and FIFA rally behind Mbappe

The French Football Federation immediately backed its captain, describing Amarilla's comments as unacceptable and confirming plans to seek legal action.

Kylian Mbappe of France scores from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match against Paraguay. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the federation expressed support for Mbappe, the French squad and all victims of discrimination.

"They [remarks] must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is filing a report with the prosecutor's office for the purpose of judicial action."

The federation added:

"These remarks dishonour those who make them and those who spread them. The players of the France National Team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted."

French President Emmanuel Macron also publicly condemned the senator's comments, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino called on football to unite against racism.

Writing on Instagram, Infantino said:

"All of football and society stand in solidarity with the France captain — we need to fight racism and defeat it all together."

Amarilla demands apology, threatens lawsuit

Despite deleting her original posts, Amarilla has now issued an open letter to Mbappe insisting that he retract his criticism and apologise or face possible legal proceedings.

The senator stressed that her disagreement was with Mbappe rather than France, describing herself as someone who admires the European nation.

"The problem is between you and me. I have never said anything against France. On the contrary, I stand with France."

She accused Mbappe of behaving arrogantly during and after the match, alleging he showed disrespect towards Paraguay's players and goalkeeper Gill by refusing a handshake and celebrating in front of him.

Amarilla admitted her earlier social media posts were written in anger before she later removed them.

"I immediately regretted responding to you with the same insults that I myself receive. I realised I was repeating the very behaviour I despise, so I deleted the post."

However, she maintained that Mbappe's response crossed the line.

"I am a Senator of the Paraguayan Nation, elected by the people. Who are you to call me unworthy or despicable when you do not even know me?"

She further argued that the France captain's description of her amounted to discrimination against a woman in politics.

"Retract your statements, honour your French citizenship, and apologise. Otherwise, I may pursue legal action for gender-based violence."

The latest development adds another chapter to one of the biggest off-field controversies of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the dispute now extending beyond football into possible legal action.

See her full statement here:

France prepare for Morocco showdown

Legit.ng previously reported that France have quickly shifted focus to their quarter-final assignment against Morocco when both nations meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Tuesday, July 7, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

The fixture rekindles memories of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final, where Les Bleus ended Morocco's remarkable run with a 2-0 victory in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng