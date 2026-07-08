UK Home Office figures have shown 531 detected cases involving Nigerians using illegal or irregular entry routes over eight years

The official breakdown revealed where most Nigerians were intercepted, along with demographic and annual detection trends

The report also outlined asylum outcomes, tràffìckìng referrals, and tighter UK measures targeting irregular migration

The United Kingdom recorded 531 detected cases involving Nigerians who entered or attempted to enter the country through illegal or irregular routes between 2018 and the first quarter of 2026, according to official figures released by the UK Home Office.

The statistics, obtained from the Home Office's immigration system data tables published in March 2026, show that the figures cover only detected cases.

New UK data details illegal route cases involving 531 Nigerians over eight years. Photo: Andrew Aitchison

Source: Getty Images

The report, shared by The Punch, notes that the number of people who may have entered the UK undetected is unknown.

Most Nigerians were stopped at airports

The data shows that 297 Nigerians were identified after arriving at UK airports without valid travel documents.

Another 175 Nigerians were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats, 46 were found inside the UK after entering the country, while 13 were intercepted at border ports.

Unlike the overall trend, where most illegal or irregular entries involved small boats, Nigerians were more likely to be detected through airport arrivals.

Across all nationalities, small boats accounted for 197,074 of the 269,739 illegal entry detections, representing more than 73% of the total.

Nigeria ranks 10th in Africa

The Home Office data places Nigeria 10th among African countries for detected illegal or irregular entries during the period under review.

Eritrea topped the African list with 27,368 detections, followed by Sudan (20,508), Somalia (6,270), Ethiopia (5,105), Egypt (3,557), Libya (1,823), South Sudan (1,289), Algeria (787) and Chad (629).

Globally, Nigeria ranked 29th, while Iran recorded the highest number of detections at 45,442.

Nigerians among least successful in small-boat asylum claims

The report also found that Nigerians who arrived in the UK by small boat had one of the lowest asylum success rates.

Out of 107 Nigerian asylum applications from people who crossed the Channel by small boat and received an initial decision, 18 were granted protection, while 89 were refused.

That represents a grant rate of 16.8%, much lower than the overall 59.6% protection rate for all nationalities arriving through the small-boat route.

The Home Office said that from 2018 to March 2026, around 197,000 people were detected arriving in the UK on small boats. About 95% applied for asylum, while roughly 60% of those whose applications received an initial decision were granted protection.

Official UK figures show how 531 Nigerians used illegal routes between 2018 and early 2026. Photo: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Most detected Nigerians were men

According to the figures, 407 of the 531 detected Nigerians were male.

The largest age group was people between 25 and 39 years, accounting for 259 individuals. Another 121 people were aged 40 and above, while 62 were under the age of 17.

The highest number of Nigerian detections came in 2022, when 92 cases were recorded.

The yearly breakdown showed:

2018 – 36

2019 – 83

2020 – 58

2021 – 87

2022 – 92

2023 – 57

2024 – 61

2025 – 46

First quarter of 2026 – 11

Some Nigerians identified as possible tràffìckìng victims

The report also showed that of the 167 Nigerians recorded as arriving by small boat between 2018 and December 2025, 59 were referred to the UK's National Referral Mechanism, the system used to identify possible victims of modern slavery and human tràffìckìng.

The highest number of referrals came in 2024, when 19 Nigerians were referred. There were 14 referrals in 2022 and nine in 2023.

UK tightens immigration rules

The Home Office linked the figures to a sharp rise in small-boat crossings over recent years.

According to the data, small-boat arrivals increased from 299 people in 2018 to 45,774 in 2022 before falling to 29,437 in 2023. The number later rose again to 41,472 in 2025.

The increase has led the UK government to introduce stricter immigration measures, including the Illegal Migration Act 2023 and the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025.

The UK has also committed £662 million to France between 2026 and 2029 to help stop Channel crossings.

Countries with toughest visas for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom ranked among the most difficult countries for Nigerians to obtain visas because of stricter immigration rules and extensive application requirements.

Other destinations on the list included Schengen countries, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa. Applicants are often required to provide financial records, medical reports, police clearance certificates, and travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng