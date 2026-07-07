Senator Ogoshi Onawo of Nasarawa South dumped the African Democratic Congress for the Allied Peoples Movement less than two weeks after joining ADC

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau read Onawo's defection letter at Tuesday's plenary, with the resignation dated June 15

Onawo cited internal crises and ongoing legal battles within the ADC as the reason for his latest switch

Senator Ogoshi Onawo, who represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District, has abandoned the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), completing his second party switch in a matter of weeks.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau disclosed the development to lawmakers during Tuesday's plenary session after reading Onawo's formal letter of defection. In the letter, the senator stated that his resignation from the ADC took effect from June 15, citing his membership in Galadima Ward, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Senator Ogoshi Onawo has left the ADC for the APM. His resignation letter was read on June 15. Photo credit: Ogoshi Onawo/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Onawo said the decision followed broad consultations with constituents, political allies, and key stakeholders.

"This decision is the outcome of careful reflection and wide-ranging consultations with my constituents, political associates, and other critical stakeholders," the letter read.

Why Onawo left the ADC

The senator pointed to deepening internal strife and protracted legal disputes within the ADC as the core reasons behind his exit, arguing that the party's current state made it impossible for him to focus on delivering for the people who elected him, Daily Trust reported.

"It is driven by my firm belief that the prevailing circumstances within the current party structure and the endless legal battle it is currently embroiled in no longer offer the cohesion, support, and enabling environment required for me to focus squarely on effectively representing my constituents and to fully realise the development and progressive mandate they entrusted me," he wrote.

He also expressed enthusiasm about his new political home, adding:

"However, I now happily join the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). I am grateful for the trust and cooperation I have received from my supporters and well-wishers through this journey."

A pattern of defections

Onawo's move to the APM comes shortly after he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ADC, Punch reported.

He was part of a group of nine senators who publicly announced their defection to the ADC during a Senate plenary on March 12, presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. At the time, Onawo described his move to the ADC as a commitment to democratic values and good governance.

His rapid departure from the ADC, barely a fortnight after joining, marks his second defection within a short period and raises fresh questions about political stability among some lawmakers ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ex-PDP guber candidate dumps PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Saidu Umar Ubandoma, who flew the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2023 Sokoto governorship election, crossed the aisle to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a move that is expected to shift the political balance ahead of future elections in the state.

Wamakko's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashar Abubakar, confirmed the development in an official statement. The formal reception took place at Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko's residence in the Asokoro district of Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng