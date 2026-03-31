Breaking: Reps Deputy Spokesperson, Agbese, Dumps APC, Gives Reason
Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general elections.
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The lawmaker, who is representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, announced his official defection on the floor of the House during the plenary on Tuesday, March 31.
While reading the defection letter, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, said that the decision of the Benue state politician to dump the party was a result of the lingering internal crisis rocking the APC in the north-central state. This was disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday.
However, Agbese reaffirmed his commitment to the mandate of President Bola Tinubu and the Renewed Hope agenda. He also assured that his federal constituency "remains fully aligned with this vision, and I will continue to lend my unwavering support".
Reacting to the defection, the Speaker of the House underscored the political relevance of the move, stating that no member of the House of Representatives has dumped the APC since the beginning of the 10th National Assembly.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng