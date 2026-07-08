An NYSC member went viral after revealing she unexpectedly received a N450,000 bonus from her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA)

The corps member later disclosed several workplace benefits she reportedly enjoyed throughout her service year beyond her monthly earnings.

Her experience sparked widespread reactions, with many social media users asking where she served and what role she performed

A Nigerian National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she received a N450,000 bonus from her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

The corps member, identified as @proudly_ceo on TikTok, shared a video showing what appeared to be a bank alert indicating that N450,000 had been credited into her account as a staff bonus.

A Nysc member gets paid 450k by her PPA with other benefits. Photo credit: @proudly_ceo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Corps member receives N450,000 at PPA

Expressing her excitement, she admitted that the payment came as a surprise because she was not expecting any bonus from her employer.

In her words:

"I was surprised when I got bonus at my PPA because I wasn't expecting it at all. NYSC gave me the best PPA. A lot of incentives that I can't even mention finish. Would love to continue working with them but I no wan go ABJ."

She added:

"God knows I can’t teach and i don’t like teaching even before service I do tell God say I no wan teaching sector because it’s not my calling. To God be thy Glory NYSC generously post me to better place. I don’t regret it at all."

Watch the video of her talking about receiving the N450,000 bonus after completion of her service year below:

NYSC lady shares benefits in PPA

Following the viral post, many TikTok users asked her to reveal where she served and what made her PPA different from others.

Responding to one of the comments, the corps member listed several benefits she enjoyed throughout her service year.

According to her, she served as an Administrative Officer. Mentioning the benefits, she said:

"As una dey enjoy lowkey sha, make I list my own. As an Admin Officer, I have an office with AC inside, few work hours, standby light and free food every Friday."

The corps member further revealed that she earned a monthly salary from her PPA in addition to the federal government's NYSC allowance.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady raises N1 million after NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has narrated how she earned her first N1 million years ago through a decision she made during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady recalled the financial choices that changed her life, saying a habit she developed during her service year later paid off in an amazing way.

Source: Legit.ng