Taofeek Arapaja is allegedly set to defect from the PDP to the APC amid purported discontent with Governor Seyi Makinde

Sources explained that Arapaja felt sidelined and disrespected after the PDP primary election outcome earlier in 2026

Social media users expressed shock and curiosity over Arapaja's political fallout with Governor Makinde

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Taofeek Arapaja, national secretary of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has reportedly dumped the opposition party.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Arapaja met with Senator Sharafadeen Alli, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 Oyo state election.

Taofeek Arapaja reportedly dumps the PDP and meets APC's Sharafadeen Alli ahead of the 2027 Oyo governorship election. Photo credit: @NigAffairs

Source: Twitter

PDP's Arapaja 'set to join' APC

Recently, Leadership reported that Arapaja, a former deputy governor of the Oyo state, is set to defect to the APC after allegedly falling out with Governor Makinde’s camp.

Sources familiar with the development said Arapaja recently met with President Bola Tinubu as consultations over his proposed defection gathered momentum.

The PDP chieftain is expected to resign next week from his position as the party’s national deputy chairman (South) before formally announcing his next political move.

The sources attributed Arapaja’s decision to his dissatisfaction with Governor Makinde’s handling of the PDP governorship primary that produced Abimbola Adekanmbi as the party’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo state.

A source alleged that Arapaja was denied a level playing field during the primary election and became increasingly sidelined after the emergence of the party’s governorship candidate.

The source claimed:

“After the primary, he (Arapaja) was treated with disdain and disrespect. That was when he realised he was no longer relevant in the political structure."

Furthermore, another source alleged that appointments and political positions previously allocated to Arapaja's loyalists during Governor Makinde's first term were withdrawn in the administration's second term.

According to the source, Bisi Olopoeyan and Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) allegedly secured 32 and 22 supervisory councillor positions, respectively, across the state's 33 local government areas (LGAs), while Arapaja's political camp was left without any such appointments.

Amid the speculation surrounding Arapaja’s political move, his loyalists are reportedly divided over his planned defection to the APC ahead of the 2027 election, Tribune Online noted.

As of the time of this report, Governor Makinde has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Taofeek Arapaja is reportedly set to leave Governor Seyi Makinde’s camp amid alleged defection moves ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Taofeek Arapaja: X users react

Meanwhile, some social media users have shared their thoughts on the purported development concerning Arapaja.

Legit.ng captured some X comments below:

@woye1 wrote on X:

"This is shocking oooo. Right-hand man of Seyi Makinde. 2: make I dey read attacks from Seyi’s boys and girls against their own former mentor."

Olajide Balogun said via X:

"This politics ehnn How did GSM & Taofeek Arapaja fall out?"

@dele003 commented on X with laughing emojis:

"Seyi Makinde is gone."

Read more Oyo state news

Makinde's ally speaks on new party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adebo Ogundoyin, the speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, asserted that the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is "our new party."

Ogundoyin disclosed that he led his colleagues to 'a strategic meeting' with Adekanmbi, the PDP/APM's consensus governorship candidate, at his Ibadan residence.

Source: Legit.ng