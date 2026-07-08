The United Kingdom (UK) police have published the salaries of some of its officers in the police department

It shows the total amount a constable would take home at the end of the year, at the beginning of their career

While the salary of a constable could increase each year, the details also show the salary of a sergeant in the force

All over the world, the governments of different countries establish agencies or departments that help maintain law and order.

These agencies may include the police force or other security organisations, and their personnel are paid monthly or annually to provide services such as keeping people safe, preventing crime, and maintaining public order.

UK police reveal how much constables and sergeants earn per year. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Metropolitan Police UK, Getty Images/monkeybusinessimages/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

UK police: Salary of constables and sergeants

In this article, Legit.ng has detailed the amount paid to police constables and sergeants in the UK, whose responsibilities include maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and ensuring justice.

The salary of a constable in the UK police force is different from that of a sergeant because a sergeant is a higher-ranking and more experienced officer.

The salaries of UK police constables and sergeants in this article are annual figures and have been converted to Nigerian naira for readability and understanding.

UK police: Salary of constables

As stated on the Met Police UK website, constables make a difference every day. The starting annual salary of a constable in the UK police is £42,210, including allowances.

The conversion of the above annual salary means that each constable earns approximately N77,423,861 per year.

As a constable completes probation and spends more years in service, the salary increases.

UK police reveal starting salary for constables and yearly earnings for sergeants. Photo Source: Metropolitan Police UK

Source: Twitter

UK police: Salary of sergeants

The UK police also explained that the annual salary of a sergeant is different from and significantly higher than that of a constable.

While a constable earns a decent amount, a sergeant in the UK police earns even more.

Upon promotion to the rank of sergeant, a police officer earns £63,000 annually, which is approximately N115,548,930.

The figures above show the annual salaries of UK police officers at the ranks of constable and sergeant.

They are also entitled to benefits such as annual leave, pensions, discounted travel, and more.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published the annual salaries of officers and flight lieutenants in the UK Air Force, providing a comparison in Nigerian naira.

Discover how these competitive salaries reflect the significant responsibilities faced by military personnel, and learn what it means for those considering a career in the armed forces.

In another story, Legit.ng announced the UK government's initiative to invite Nigerian teachers to work in schools, offering an attractive annual salary of N15 million. This move comes as the UK faces a significant shortage of qualified educators, making it a crucial opportunity for teachers looking to migrate for better prospects.

UK Military publishes soldiers' salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently published the annual salaries of key commissioned officers in the UK military, including second lieutenants, captains, and majors, as published by the British Army.

As discussions around military pay grow increasingly relevant, understanding the financial rewards associated with these ranks may offer insights into recruitment strategies and the importance of transparency in the armed forces.

Source: Legit.ng