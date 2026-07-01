Prophet Shedrack Ogboji shared a controversial prophecy about Nigeria's 2027 presidential election outcome

Ogboji warned of potential electoral manipulation and called for the United Nations' involvement in the process

Nigerians were urged by the cleric to act decisively, as key political figures may already be predetermined

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Shedrack Ogboji, founder of Omega Replenishers International Ministry, has claimed that the person who ultimately wins Nigeria's 2027 presidential election may be different from the one who is elected.

The cleric made the statement in a recent post on his verified Facebook page. His message was titled 'Prophecy – 2027 Presidential Election'.

Prophet Shedrack Ogboji shares a 2027 presidential election prophecy as Peter Obi, President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar prepare for the contest. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

He wrote:

"The forthcoming Nigerian presidential election is full of twists and political manoeuvres.

"Some running mates are merely part of a distraction strategy designed to boost the votes of another candidate at the last minute.

"If decisive action is not taken, the person who wins may be different from the one who is eventually declared elected.

"The only way to prevent what I see as a major manipulation is for the United Nations to be involved in the electoral process from the outset.

"If this does not happen, the candidate many Nigerians believe can transform the nation may only assume office after another four years.

"The less popular party should be cautious about the influential figures joining it. It may be a strategy, not a genuine alliance.

"Betrayal lies ahead."

Prophet Ogboji added:

"Meanwhile, many of the next governors and senators have already been decided. Hmm.

"Nigerians, act now. This requires action, not prayer.

"Disclaimer: I am not a politician, nor do I know the names of those involved. I only speak according to what I believe I have received in my prophetic office. Peace."

The cleric's full Facebook post can be read below:

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared his intention to seek a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Some political observers believe President Bola Tinubu is the favourite to win the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on the 2027 election:

Essien predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mark Essien, a prominent Nigerian tech entrepreneur, tipped Obi to win the 2027 presidential election.

Essien said he is willing to stake N1 million on the outcome.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng