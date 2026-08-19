Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

2027 Elections: PDP Replaces Senatorial, Reps Candidates
Politics

2027 Elections: PDP Replaces Senatorial, Reps Candidates

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Jigawa PDP said it swapped some National Assembly candidates to boost its chances against APC in the 2027 elections
  • Former Inspector-General of Police Suleiman Abba replaced Aminu Wada Abubakar as the party's Jigawa Central Senatorial candidate
  • PDP chairman Babandi Ibrahim said the party was still reviewing other candidates and could make more changes before the deadline

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defended its decision to swap National Assembly candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying the moves are designed to give the party a stronger chance against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

State PDP Chairman, Hon. Babandi Ibrahim, spoke to journalists after a Jigawa South-West Senatorial District stakeholders' meeting held at the party secretariat in Dutse.

The PDP has replaced one senatorial and House of Reps candidates in Jigawa state ahead of the 2027 elections and gave reason.
Jigawa PDP announces change of National Assembly candidates ahead of 2027 Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNg
Source: Twitter

Ibrahim confirmed that two candidate changes had been made so far. Former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, has taken over from Aminu Wada Abubakar as the PDP's flagbearer for the Jigawa Central Senatorial District. Wada Abubakar, in turn, has been moved to contest the Dutse/Kiyawa Federal Constituency seat.

Read also

2027 Election: Atiku, Makinde Absent as Candidates Sign Peace Pact

Why PDP is swapping candidates

According to Tribune, the chairman said the changes followed a careful assessment of the party's electoral strength in each constituency and the need to field candidates most capable of delivering wins for the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

He noted that electoral rules allow political parties to withdraw and substitute candidates within a set window, and that the current period for making such adjustments was still open. He added that the party would continue to consult with stakeholders and could announce additional replacements before the deadline.

Lamido urges party unity

PDP governorship candidate in Jigawa State, Mustapha Sule Lamido, also addressed the gathering during the formal announcement of Suleiman Abba's nomination. Lamido said the party was actively reaching out to politicians across the state to grow its membership and build a more competitive platform before the elections.

He cautioned that replacing a candidate should not be read as a sign that the outgoing contender had lost relevance within the party. According to him, there were multiple ways for party members to contribute to the PDP's success, with or without being on the ballot.

Read also

Winners finally emerge in Bauchi local government elections

Ibrahim echoed that view, urging members and supporters to remain united and focused on the party's goal of reclaiming political power in Jigawa State.

The PDP has commenced changing some national assembly candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing some popularity concerns.
PDP commences change of NASS candidates ahead of 2027 Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig
Source: Twitter

Former Jigawa speaker dumps APC for PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC suffered a major setback in Jigawa state after the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Kareka, resigned from the party and joined the PDP.

Kareka announced his official defection from the ruling party at a well-attended political rally, held in his Jahun town on Tuesday, June 2.

The Jigawa-born politician's defection came days after the former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, also resigned from the APC.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
ArewaPDPJigawa State
Hot:
Uae Lynette nusbacher Debra bollman Germany Ugly cartoon characters