2027 Elections: PDP Replaces Senatorial, Reps Candidates
- Jigawa PDP said it swapped some National Assembly candidates to boost its chances against APC in the 2027 elections
- Former Inspector-General of Police Suleiman Abba replaced Aminu Wada Abubakar as the party's Jigawa Central Senatorial candidate
- PDP chairman Babandi Ibrahim said the party was still reviewing other candidates and could make more changes before the deadline
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The Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defended its decision to swap National Assembly candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying the moves are designed to give the party a stronger chance against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
State PDP Chairman, Hon. Babandi Ibrahim, spoke to journalists after a Jigawa South-West Senatorial District stakeholders' meeting held at the party secretariat in Dutse.
Ibrahim confirmed that two candidate changes had been made so far. Former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, has taken over from Aminu Wada Abubakar as the PDP's flagbearer for the Jigawa Central Senatorial District. Wada Abubakar, in turn, has been moved to contest the Dutse/Kiyawa Federal Constituency seat.
Why PDP is swapping candidates
According to Tribune, the chairman said the changes followed a careful assessment of the party's electoral strength in each constituency and the need to field candidates most capable of delivering wins for the PDP.
He noted that electoral rules allow political parties to withdraw and substitute candidates within a set window, and that the current period for making such adjustments was still open. He added that the party would continue to consult with stakeholders and could announce additional replacements before the deadline.
Lamido urges party unity
PDP governorship candidate in Jigawa State, Mustapha Sule Lamido, also addressed the gathering during the formal announcement of Suleiman Abba's nomination. Lamido said the party was actively reaching out to politicians across the state to grow its membership and build a more competitive platform before the elections.
He cautioned that replacing a candidate should not be read as a sign that the outgoing contender had lost relevance within the party. According to him, there were multiple ways for party members to contribute to the PDP's success, with or without being on the ballot.
Ibrahim echoed that view, urging members and supporters to remain united and focused on the party's goal of reclaiming political power in Jigawa State.
Former Jigawa speaker dumps APC for PDP
Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC suffered a major setback in Jigawa state after the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Kareka, resigned from the party and joined the PDP.
Kareka announced his official defection from the ruling party at a well-attended political rally, held in his Jahun town on Tuesday, June 2.
The Jigawa-born politician's defection came days after the former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, also resigned from the APC.
Source: Legit.ng
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