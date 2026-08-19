The daughter of late Yoruba Nollywood actor Elegbeje Ado broke her silence online, calling for public support

Kunle Afod visited the grieving daughter and presented her with a N200,000 cash gift, urging Nigerians to assist

Elegbeje Ado's burial is scheduled for August 20 and 21, and his family is seeking help to give him a befitting send-off

The daughter of late Yoruba Nollywood veteran Elegbeje Ado has appealed to the public for support as the family works to give the celebrated actor a proper farewell.

Elegbeje Ado passed away on Monday, 29 June 2026, following a brief illness.

Elegbeje Ado’s daughter raises alarm online amid preparations for veteran actor’s burial. Credit: @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod was among the first in the industry to announce his passing, paying tribute to the veteran's enormous contribution to Yoruba cinema and noting that his talent and the happiness he brought to audiences would never be forgotten.

In the days following his death, Afod personally visited the actor's daughter, who opened up about the difficulties the family is facing as they prepare for the burial.

She disclosed that her father is scheduled to be laid to rest on 20 and 21 August 2026, and appealed for financial assistance to ensure he receives the dignified send-off he deserves.

Veteran actor Elegbeje Ado’s daughter speaks out amid heartbreaking burial preparations. Credit: @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod Donates N200,000 to Burial Fund

During his visit, Afod presented the bereaved daughter with a cash donation of N200,000 and publicly urged Nigerians to rally behind the family in their time of need.

He also shared a video from an earlier visit to the late actor, accompanying it with prayers for the veteran's soul to rest in peace.

Elegbeje Ado was widely regarded as one of the most respected and beloved figures in the Yoruba film industry.

Over the course of his career, he delivered memorable performances that won the hearts of generations of fans and played a meaningful role in the development and promotion of indigenous filmmaking in Nigeria.

Watch the video of Elegbeje Ado’s daughter pleading for funds:

Nollywood Mourns Another Legend

His death came just days after the industry lost another icon, veteran actor Kola Oyewo, who died at the age of 80. Kunle Afod also announced Oyewo's passing, describing it as the loss of a true legend.

The back-to-back deaths have cast a shadow over the Yoruba Nollywood community, with many calling on fans and well-wishers to support the families left behind.

Content creator makes claims about Okemesi's death

Legit.ng also reported that more details emerged about late comic actor Okemesi as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation. The skit maker claimed that Okemesi would not have passed the way he did, alleging that he brought the situation upon himself.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng