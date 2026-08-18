Olu of Warri marked his 5th coronation anniversary with a scooter and bike ride through Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral capital of the Itsekiri people

The royal couple were joined by professional cyclists, scooter riders, and community members

Nigerians flooded the comments with a mix of admiration and debate over what the colourful royal outing means for the Itsekiri community

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, kept his 5th coronation anniversary celebrations going grandly on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, with a scooter and bike ride through Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral capital of the Itsekiri Kingdom in Delta State.

The royal outing, which marked day four of the anniversary festivities, saw the monarch and his wife joined by professional cyclists, scooter riders, members of the Itsekiri community and young people as they explored the newly completed Trans Warri Ode-Itsekiri Road.

Olu of Warri shares video of how he celebrated his 5th coronation anniversary. Credit: oluofwarri

Source: Instagram

The video shared on the Olu of Warri's Instagram account described the ride as passing through "Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral capital of the Itsekiri people," with celebrations set to continue with a cultural homage-paying ceremony at Aghofen.

A Kingdom on the Move

The ride was widely seen as a celebration of Itsekiri heritage, community spirit, and the progress made during Atuwatse III's five-year reign, including the completion of key infrastructure like the Trans Warri Ode-Itsekiri Road that connects the mainland to the island ancestral home.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Olu of Warri shared a heartwarming video of him inspecting a road project on a scooter in 2025.

Mixed reactions trail how Olu of Warri and wife celebrated his 5th coronation. Credit: oluofwarri

Source: Twitter

The video showing how Olu of Warri and wife marked his 5th coronation anniversary is below:

More pictures shared by the Olu of Warri's wife are below:

Reactions as Olu of Warri marks 5th coronation

Reactions to the anniversary ride were lively, with fans and critics alike weighing in on Instagram.

@do2dtun wrote:

"King wey get swag pieces 🔥"

@msmogul_ observed:

"At least his guards are on bikes and scooters this time unlike b4 where they'll be running after him on foot."

@vanjaydee quipped:

"In life this life have money oh😂If not you go suffer aje"

@iamcheemar simply reacted:

"Cooooooool! ❤️"

@miriam_ijeomah raised an eyebrow:

"why is she riding bikes meant for disabled 😮"

@andre27_star echoed the sentiment:

"Is this not for disable people the one the wife is using"

@i_am_thetomi_ struck a more critical tone:

"How does this translate to a good life for his community. I don't understand the need for this or why people are liking the picture."

How Olu of Warri welcomed BBNaija's Kellyrae

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija's Kellyrae and Kassia exuded royalty as they visited the Olu of Warri.

The couple spotted Itsekiri-themed outfits as they posed for pictures with the traditional ruler.

Fans of the reality stars were excited about their visit and noted that Biggie had said kings and queens would honour them when they were on the show.

Source: Legit.ng