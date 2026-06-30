Solomon Buchi has strongly disagreed with RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye for defending President Bola Tinubu over the rising insecurity in Nigeria

The popular critic noted in a viral Instagram video that the president must be held accountable for security failures because leadership involves more than just giving directives to agencies

Many internet users and church members reacted to the trending video, sharing their opinions on Solomon Buchi's take and Pastor Adeboye's remarks

Life coach and social media commentator Solomon Buchi has rejected Pastor Enoch Adeboye's defence of President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria's worsening insecurity.

Legit.ng reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) had argued that the president fulfils his duty by directing security agencies, adding that Nigerians cannot expect their commander-in-chief to wear a military uniform and fight on the front lines himself.

Solomon Buchi says President Bola Tinubu should remain accountable, as he disagrees with Pastor E. A. Adeboye's comments on insecurity. Photo: solomonbbuchi/officialasiwajubat/pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a video shared on his Instagram page on June 30, Solomon Buchi insisted that leadership goes beyond issuing orders and that accountability must rest with the president when security fails.

"There is a lot that can be said, but with all due respect, I just want to say this: the responsibility falls on the president, on the leader. That when things go wrong, they have to hold him accountable."

The controversial media personality questioned who else Nigerians should hold responsible if not Tinubu, asking whether soldiers or the Defence Minister should bear the blame instead, since they answer to the presidency.

"And if we don't blame the leader when things go south, who are we meant to blame? If we don't blame Tinubu, who are we meant to blame?"

Solomon Buchi also pointed to the continued captivity of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo state, noting that the APC government under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu rarely addresses the nation during such crises.

"These things happen, but there is a sense of communication and consolation when you hear the president speak about these things in due time, as it's happening. But no, he just goes about his normal business."

The social media critic added that although he had previously defended Pastor Adeboye and RCCG against criticism, he could not defend the cleric's comments this time, urging members not to attack those disagreeing with the pastor.

Watch his full Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Solomon Buchi's video and Pastor Adeboye's remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many internet users supported Buchi's viewpoint.

@playwithtomide commented:

“There are somethings I can’t say on my platform due to certain reasons… thank God you made this video cause… the way I was infuriated 🤦🏽”

@saveandslay wrote:

“You have said it all Solomon. I highly respect Daddy Adeboye but I totally disagree with his statement. The president giving orders is just the first step of leadership. A real leader makes sure the work gets done.”

@the_godfather00719 reacted:

“I attend RCCG and I disagree with him too”

@adesolaaboderin said:

“As a member of RCCG, I hold Daddy Adeboye in high regard, but I respectfully disagree with him on this matter.”

@colin_ade noted:

“I don't want to talk, but disappointment is an understatement.”

@meeldread added:

“I won’t even lie, this video made me so angry! This is not the time to sugarcoat things. Let’s call a spade a spade!!”

Solomon Buchi says leadership goes beyond giving orders, as he disagrees with Pastor E. A. Adeboye's remarks about President Tinubu. Photo: solomonbbuchi/officialasiwajubat/pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi sparks debate with marriage advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi stirred heated online conversations after declaring that a wife should never contribute to house rent.

The media personality noted in a June 30 Instagram video that providing shelter is the barest duty expected of a man who calls himself a husband.

He concluded that if a woman wants her husband to be the exclusive financial provider, she must handle all domestic chores and take full responsibility for nurturing the home.

Source: Legit.ng