Pelumi Olajengbesi became one of the most visible voices defending Governor Ademola Adeleke during the tense Osun election

The lawyer issued repeated statements on BVAS failures, alleged vote buying, security concerns and the collation of results

Olajengbesi is also positioning himself for elective office, having secured the Accord Party ticket for Oriade/Obokun in 2027

When the final results of the Osun governorship election began to favour Governor Ademola Adeleke, one name was repeatedly heard from the campaign's media front: Pelumi Olajengbesi.

The lawyer and Accord Party chieftain emerged as one of the most visible voices defending Adeleke throughout the tense election, issuing near-daily statements, challenging alleged irregularities and urging voters to protect their ballots.

Pelumi Olajengbesi becomes a prominent spokesperson for Governor Ademola Adeleke's Osun campaign. Photo: PelumiOlajengbesi

Source: Instagram

His role as spokesperson of the Imole Campaign Council placed him at the centre of the campaign's public response to events before, during and after the August 15 election. The official campaign council lists Olajengbesi as its spokesperson, under Director-General Senator Lere Oyewumi and Chairman Professor Wale Ladipo. (IMOLE Campaign Council)

But his involvement in Osun politics did not begin with the 2026 governorship contest.

A lawyer with a growing political profile

Olajengbesi is an Ijesa-born lawyer who has built a political profile around the Oriade and Obokun axis of Osun State.

Ahead of the 2027 general election, he secured the Accord Party ticket to contest the Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. He previously contested the same seat in 2019 and is now seeking to unseat incumbent lawmaker Wole Oke, who has represented the constituency for more than two decades, The Cable reports.

His political activities have also attracted the backing of traditional rulers in Ijesa North. In July, the Ijesa North Traditional Rulers' Council endorsed his 2027 House of Representatives ambition, with the Olowena of Owena-Ijesa offering prayers for his candidacy, reported Punch.

Pelumi Olajengbesi is also seeking a seat in the House of Representatives in 2027. Photo PelumiOlanjegbesi

Source: Instagram

A campaign voice that rarely stayed quiet

During the Osun governorship election, Olajengbesi became a constant presence in the public conversation.

As reports of technical problems emerged at polling units, he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to address BVAS malfunctions, arguing that failures could disenfranchise voters in areas considered strongholds of the Accord Party.

He also accused APC supporters of vote buying, intimidation and the use of security personnel to target campaign members. Those claims were political allegations and were not established as facts in the material provided.

As counting progressed, Olajengbesi continued to push the campaign's position, declaring that Adeleke was in a "comfortable lead" and urging INEC to follow polling-unit results during collation.

When results showed Adeleke had defeated APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, Olajengbesi celebrated the outcome and described it as the will of the Osun electorate.

His public advocacy had made him one of the more recognisable members of Adeleke's campaign machinery, particularly during the tense final hours of the poll.

His rise could extend beyond the governorship race

Olajengbesi's growing visibility has also raised his profile ahead of the 2027 elections.

His House of Representatives ambition gives him a personal political stake in the success of Accord beyond Adeleke's governorship victory. His campaign for Oriade/Obokun is already receiving attention from local traditional institutions and community leaders, The Guardian reports.

The lawyer has also presented himself as an advocate for younger representation, arguing that the constituency needs new leadership rather than a continuation of what he described as recycled political ideas, reports Guardian.

For now, however, his biggest political moment remains the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng