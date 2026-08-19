A 2011 post where Davido asked for Wande Coal's phone number resurfaced online on August 18, 2026, amid their public feud

Davido shared a WhatsApp screenshot claiming Wande had recently begged for his number, but fans quickly found the old tweet undermining his story

The dispute between the two Afrobeats stars started over an unreleased 2021 collaboration and escalated into personal insults on social media

Davido is in the middle of some serious online heat after social media users uncovered a post he made back on July 24, 2011, where he publicly asked Wande Coal for his contact details, writing "dm ya numba" on X.

The old tweet began making the rounds on August 18, 2026, and the timing could not have been worse for the DMW boss.

The tension between the two artists traces back to a feature on Wande Coal's 2021 track "Come My Way."

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido draws renewed criticism after an old post about Wande Coal resurfaces online. Photo: davido/wandecoal

Source: Instagram

Davido said that Wande Coal reached out to him for a verse; he delivered it, but the song was shelved after the two sides could not agree on whether it would drop as an original or a remix.

Wande Coal rejected that version of events on X, insisting the song already had a clear release plan and was performing well without any input from Davido.

The back-and-forth quickly turned personal, with Davido labelling Wande "Mr Little" and Wande firing back with "Mr. [expletive] beggar."

Davido's WhatsApp screenshot backfires

During a television interview on August 18, 2026, Davido doubled down on his claims, saying Wande Coal had attempted to get his phone number roughly two weeks earlier through a middleman.

He said he told the contact not to pass his number along and described Wande's behaviour as "acting like a baby."

To back himself up, he posted a WhatsApp screenshot on his X page. The chat dated July 22 reads:

"Baddest Wande Coal said he wants your number can I give him?"

The screenshot was meant to settle the argument, but fans immediately flipped the script.

Within hours, his 2011 post asking for Wande's own number had gone viral, with thousands of quotes, replies and comments pointing out the irony.

At the time of that original post, Wande Coal was already an established name in Nigerian music, while Davido was still a rising act. The roles, as many online observers noted, have since shifted considerably.

See Davido's resurfaced post about Wande Coal below:

Fans react to Davido's resurfaced post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Swot_olamilekan wrote:

"Nigerians! Trust them to always bring receipts."

@big_tyrod said:

"Now you don pass am, na him dey beg for your number now."

@heydika5 commented:

"There's no coming back from this."

@K0LVee reacted:

"Omo you no Dey good side of history."

@ONLY1EMIZO stated:

"Davido lie pass Lai Mohammed."

@BigDEnergy000 wrote:

"Make I fess screenshot am Before you delete am Because this ur lie choke oh."

@TheDamiForeign commented:

"So na u first ask for number."

Davido’s old social media post resurfaces as fans revisit his ongoing public dispute with Nigerian singer Wande Coal. Photo: davido/wandecoal

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks on his 2027 presidential candidate choice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido clarified he is not supporting any presidential candidate yet, distancing his stance from that of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He explained that while his uncle openly backed Tinubu after winning re-election in Osun, Davido prefers to remain independent, noting he has supported different candidates in the past but sees no one compelling enough right now.

The Grammy-nominated artist, however, firmly ruled out the APC, stressing that everyone should have the freedom to make their own political choices.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng