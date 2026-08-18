TAMPAN president Mr Latin and Nollywood stars have appealed publicly for help for actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo

Ogogo's daughter revealed the family only discovered the stage 4 cancer diagnosis about three weeks ago

Some hospitals have reportedly told the family that chemotherapy is no longer an option, prompting an urgent search for alternative treatment

Top Nollywood actors have taken to social media to appeal for medical help for veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, widely known as Ogogo, after his family disclosed he is battling stage four cancer.

Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) president Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr Latin, alongside actors Odunlade Adekola, Muyiwa Ademola, Toyin Abraham and Bimbo Oshin, each shared separate posts urging Nigerians to connect the family with cancer specialists and credible treatment options.

Nollywood stars rally together for Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's urgent cancer treatment. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Nollywood Stars Appeal for Medical Help

Resharing a video from Ogogo's daughter, Mr Latin wrote:

"We appeal to everyone to support Uncle Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. We urgently need qualified medical professionals and cancer specialists to advise us on the best treatment options. We cannot afford to gamble at this stage."

Ademola, equally emotional in his appeal, stressed that the family is not short of resources but short of reliable direction.

Odunlade Adekola, on his part, wrote:

"Jesus Christ! Please we are begging you if you know who can treat him. Hospital is saying that they can’t give him chemo.

Nollywood speaks in one voice for veteran actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's Instagram post pleading for support for Ogogo is below:

Legit.ng also reported that actor Femi Adebayo also called for public support for Ogogo on his social media pages.

What Family said about Ogogo's Condition

One of Ogogo's daughters, identified as Kira, revealed that the family only became aware of the diagnosis roughly three weeks ago.

She disclosed that several medical institutions had advised the family that the actor can no longer undergo chemotherapy, leaving them in an urgent search for other viable treatment paths.

Another daughter, Lima, and Kira both acknowledged the support of Solomon Adeola, the senator representing Ogun West, who has been helping the family cover medical expenses. Lima added that the senator had committed to continuing his financial assistance.

Ogogo is a celebrated figure in the Yoruba film industry, known for his decades-long career on screen. The outpouring of concern from both colleagues and the public signals just how deeply he is regarded within Nigeria's entertainment community.

Ogogo's last public appearance

Legit.ng also reported a video capturing Ogogo's last public appearance amid his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The video shared in June 2026 captured the Nollywood actor and his daughter at an event. Ogogo looked hearty as he exchanged pleasantries with a guest.x

Source: Legit.ng