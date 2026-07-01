2027 Election: Top Nigerian Lawmaker Mentions Why Obi, Atiku Will Lose to Tinubu

House Committee on Navy Chairman Yusuf Gagdi said neither Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi has shown the organisation needed to defeat Tinubu in 2027

Gagdi argued that APC's political activities across Nigeria were ten times those of any opposition party in the past year

The Plateau lawmaker cited his 31,000-vote margin of victory in 2023 as evidence of APC's dominance on the ground

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi do not possess the political capacity or organisational structure needed to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Gagdi made the remarks during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, where he insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had far outpaced the opposition in political mobilisation ahead of the next election cycle.

Gagdi says Atiku and Obi face structural challenges ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: Yusuf Gagdi

Source: Facebook

"I have never, in my political imagination, thought that my party APC will lose election," he said.

Gagdi on opposition's 2027 strategy

The Plateau State lawmaker questioned what concrete steps the opposition had taken in preparation for 2027, saying he had observed no meaningful effort from either Atiku or Obi, Premium Times reported.

"What are the opposition doing? What are the opposition planning or doing? I have not seen, with the activities of opposition, those you mentioned, Peter Obi or Atiku, I have not seen any effort being put in place by them to unseat or defeat the President come 2027. I would say this any day, anytime," Gagdi stated.

He pointed to the APC's sustained grassroots activities across all regions of the country as evidence of the ruling party's superior preparation, adding,

"You have seen APC's activities in the last one year across Nigeria, in the four angles of Nigeria where our political activities is ten times the political activities of any opposition political party in Nigeria."

Gagdi also pushed back against any suggestion that only opposition figures were planning for the election, Vanguard reported.

"You think Bola Tinubu and the APC are not trying to win elections in 2027? Atiku and Obi have always been defeated," he said.

Gagdi cites personal electoral record

Drawing on his own experience at the polls, Gagdi noted that Peter Obi failed to secure votes in his constituency across multiple election cycles.

"He did not win election in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam," the lawmaker said, referencing his time in both the state assembly from 2015 and the National Assembly from 2019 to 2023.

Gagdi added that he won his seat in 2023 under the APC banner with a margin of 31,000 votes, describing this as fact rather than boast.

The lawmaker also criticised certain opposition figures for what he described as exploiting the country's security and economic difficulties for political capital without offering workable solutions.

He argued that instead of providing constructive alternatives, some leaders chose to highlight government shortcomings solely to gain political advantage.

Tinubu told to resign

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Fred Agbedi, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday night, June 17, strongly faulted President Bola Tinubu's failure to visit Oyo state.

The ranking lawmaker condemned the continued captivity of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in mid-May in Oyo state, accusing the federal government of failing to take decisive action against mass kidnappings.

Source: Legit.ng