Lagos State Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab issued a public warning to car spotters following a video by popular content creator Ola of Lagos

The commissioner raised concerns about obstruction of traffic and breach of privacy tied to roadside car-spotting activities

Wahab directed enthusiasts to car lots and other designated spaces as alternatives to conducting their hobby on public roads

The Lagos State Government has put car spotters on notice, warning that roadside car-spotting activities will no longer be tolerated across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, issued the warning on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, via a post on X.

Lagos State Government issued a public warning to car spotters following a video by popular content creator Ola of Lagos. Photos: Babajide Sanwo Olu/Ola of Lagos.

Source: Instagram

His statement came in direct response to a video featuring popular content creator Ola of Lagos, in which the creator was seen guiding other car enthusiasts on how to carry out car-spotting activities.

Car spotting, a hobby in which enthusiasts gather to photograph or record luxury, exotic and high-performance vehicles, has been growing in visibility on Lagos roads and continues to attract considerable attention online.

Lagos Govt Draws the Line on Public Roads

Wahab made clear that while the state has no issue with the hobby itself, the manner in which it is being practised is the problem.

He acknowledged car enthusiasts' freedom to pursue their interests but stressed that it must not come at the expense of other road users.

"You can do your car spotting without constituting a nuisance or obstructing the road in any way," he wrote.

As an alternative, the commissioner pointed enthusiasts towards car lots and other suitable venues where vehicles can be observed and photographed without causing disruptions.

"You are welcome to visit car lots and engage in your car-spotting activities there," he added.

Wahab also flagged the privacy implications of recording vehicles and their occupants on public roads without consent.

He described the practice as a nuisance that the state government would not accommodate.

"However, staying on the road for this purpose will not be allowed in any way," the commissioner stated.

Read Tokunbo Wahab's reaction to Ola of Lagos' video here:

Reactions trail Tokunbo Wahab's warning

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Soze_Kobayashi stated:

"I wonder why it took this long for you to address the breach of privacy especially.Better late than never."

@Damilola1017 wrote:

"Sir you need to make correction to those jumping on people cars in island too cos they’re too many people over there spoiling people cars without been caught"

@Adewale4334g shared:

"Dem agberos and thugs should be ur concern not those car spotters. Anyone that don’t want to be spot in his/her car will definitely won’t wind down"

Ola of Lagos was seen guiding other car enthusiasts on how to carry out car-spotting activities. Photo: Ola of Lagos.

Source: Instagram

Ola of Lagos receives N20 million from Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ola of Lagos expressed joy after receiving N20 million from Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy.

He shared the happy moment with his fans on his social media handle and thanked the Mavin Records boss for the generosity.

He had since received warm greetings from colleagues, influencers, and fans for the gift.

Source: Legit.ng