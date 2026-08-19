Breaking: Court Sends ex-APC Governorship Aspirant in Ekiti to Prison
- A Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti remanded APC governorship aspirant Abimbola Olajumoke in prison custody for one month
- The case was filed by YSJ Agro-Allied Limited CEO Yemisi Joluwe, who accused Olajumoke of making false statements that damaged the company's reputation
- Olajumoke's bail was revoked after she failed to appear in court, leading to her arrest and detention pending a September 15 hearing
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A Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti has ordered the remand of Abimbola Olajumoke, a disqualified All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, in prison for one month. She faces charges of defamation, cyberbullying and kidnapping.
The case was brought before the court by Yemisi Joluwe, the Chief Executive Officer of YSJ Agro-Allied Limited, who said she sought legal redress over public statements she described as false and harmful to her company's standing.
How Olajumoke ended up in prison
Channels TV reported that Chief Magistrate Abayin Adeosun had initially granted Olajumoke bail, but the bail was revoked when she did not appear at the next scheduled hearing. She was subsequently arrested and remanded in custody. The court adjourned proceedings until September 15.
Joluwe told reporters that the alleged statements by Olajumoke were "blatantly false" and had been designed to damage the corporate integrity of YSJ Agro-Allied Limited. She added that the accusations had also affected members of her staff.
Despite the ongoing legal battle, Joluwe said the lawsuit had not disrupted the company's day-to-day activities. She said YSJ Farms remained committed to its core work in agriculture, food production and youth empowerment across Ekiti State, and that the case was partly intended to reassure the company's partners and stakeholders of its continued stability.
Kidnapping and murder claims under investigation
Joluwe also addressed separate allegations relating to the kidnapping and murder of a staff member at the farm, saying security agencies were actively investigating the matter.
She stressed that worker safety was the company's highest priority and that YSJ Farms maintained close collaboration with both security agencies and the Ekiti State Government to protect its farm clusters.
Former Jigawa speaker dumps APC for PDP
Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC suffered a major setback in Jigawa state after the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Kareka, resigned from the party and joined the PDP.
Kareka announced his official defection from the ruling party at a well-attended political rally, held in his Jahun town on Tuesday, June 2.
The Jigawa-born politician's defection came days after the former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, also resigned from the APC.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng