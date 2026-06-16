A popular Nigerian software developer has predicted that Peter Gregory Obi will win the 2027 presidential election

The tech entrepreneur, Essien, is willing to stake N1 million on Obi's victory in the 2027 Nigerian general election

Obi was unveiled as the Nigeria Democratic Congress' presidential flagbearer ‌in May, less than a month after quitting an alliance that had tried to set up a single opposition challenger

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Mark Essien, a prominent Nigerian tech entrepreneur, has tipped Peter Obi, the consensus candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to win the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Essien, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hotels.ng, said he is willing to stake N1 million on the outcome.

Popular software developer Mark Essien says Peter Obi will defeat President Bola Tinubu and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to win the 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @atiku, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Essien: Peter Obi will win

Obi was the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, where he finished third with 6,101,533 votes. Essien insinuated that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, will surpass his 2023 performance.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, June 15:

"I'm willing to bet N1m with anyone that Peter Obi will be the next president."

Oshiomhole: Tinubu faces no challenge

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview on The Mic on Podcast, released recently and monitored by Legit.ng, Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, strongly criticised Obi.

Senator Oshiomhole stated that President Bola Tinubu will defeat his opponents, like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Obi, very easily in the 2027 elections.

He said:

“Peter Obi could not fix security in Anambra state. It took the intervention of Governor Willie Obiano, who took over from him to begin to destroy the property of those who he believed are involved in kidnapping. Governor Obi as he was then. I was a governor at the time; my state was safer than Anambra."

Senator Adams Oshiomhole slams Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The outspoken chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued:

“If Obi couldn’t fix Anambra state, he couldn’t fix the Bakassi Boys, and Bakassi Boys got out of control, and it took the intervention of Obiano to now intervene, you think that is the guy who has the courage?"

Read more on the 2027 election:

Fayose predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said ex-vice president Atiku and Obi’s division will work in favour of President Tinubu’s re-election.

Fayose said the separation of Atiku and Obi, contesting on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and NDC platforms, would pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain explained that the opposition had weakened its chances of defeating Tinubu by failing to unite under one political party.

Source: Legit.ng