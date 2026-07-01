Yetunde Barnabas recently shared a thriller and pictures from her forthcoming controversial movie, Yemoja

Following the recent criticism she faced from traditionalists, the Nollywood actress captured attention once again with her Yemoja character

Her pictures also sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning her intention behind her character

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Yetunde Barnabas has sparked another round of reactions barely days after she changed her movie from Olokun to Yemoja following backlash, especially from Yoruba traditionalists.

Legit.ng reported that Barnabas explained that the title change became necessary after discovering that some YouTube platforms were already using her promotional images to advertise a different production bearing the title Yemoja.

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas shares pictures of her Yemoja character in a bathtub. Credit: yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

While Barnabas, who sparked reactions over her outfit to an Islamic event, believed the adjustment would prevent confusion among movie lovers, the explanation did not convince some custodians of the Yoruba traditional religion.

A Yoruba traditionalist, Rosanwo, openly questioned the actress's decision.

Using a striking analogy, she asked whether a filmmaker could simply rename a movie centred on Ogun as Sango after production had already been completed, reports The PUNCH.

Reactions trail Yetunde Barnabas' Yemoja costume and role in new movie. Credit: yetundebarnabas

Source: Instagram

Yetunde Barnabas shares Yemoja teaser

Following the backlash, the Nollywood actress on Tuesday, June 30, released a teaser from the movie set to premiere on YouTube on Friday, July 3.

She also shared pictures from a movie scene showing her in Yemoja costume while seated in a bathtub.

"Like I said before you don’t want to miss EJA this Friday EJA premieres on July 3rd It’s a beautiful visually stunning film that I’m incredibly proud of and I can’t wait for you all to experience the magic," the actress wrote in a caption.

The teaser of Yetunde Barnabas' Yemoja is below:

The pictures from Yetunde Barnabas' Yemoja movie are below:

Reactions to Yetunde Barnabas' character

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:omotee2303

omotee2303 said:

"Yemoja inside bathtub you never ready."

yusufmojisolaaminat commented:

"kikibakare dey snapped with iyemoja inside bathing tube."

kristiana00 said:

"Iyemeja oni corset."

igwe_da_men commented:

"Scary movies all the time. Can’t you produce a movie without the water or death stuff? Why are you so obsessed with water, victim of money rituals and other scary things?"

ibukunoluwa2210 commented

"Weytin yemọja dey do inside bathtub... Go use the ocean."

olorun.l commented:

"yetundebarnabas it is true that you are mami water,emere in real life, just asking."

Theyenvyherrrr commented:

"Who even helped her made this outfit? She for just wear the normal white garment wey dem Dey use act mami water. The whole make up is nice but the outfit is bad, see as the cloth sef over wide. Nah Sequence dem still use sew the tail."

Yetunde Barnabas celebrates her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that in celebration of her husband's success, Yetunde Barnabas bombarded her social media page with pictures.

She congratulated her hubby while thanking God for helping him through such a long, arduous season.

Yetunde wrote: "Way to Go GOD is the Greatest Congratulations My Champ.

Source: Legit.ng