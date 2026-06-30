A Nigerian man has shared a post on the X app directed at prospective GTBank job seekers who were preparing for the assessment

In the post, the young man noted that he had earlier written the exam at a time when he was not prepared

He pointed out the key parts of the assessment that he focused on before proceeding with documentation

A former applicant for a position at Guaranty Trust Bank turned to social media to address individuals who were set to sit the institution’s evaluation exercise.

He recounted his personal experience and offered practical guidance for those preparing to undertake the same process.

Former candidate explains how to pass GTBank assessment test. Photo credit: @easydesigner/X.

Source: Twitter

Man advises prospective job seekers of GTbank

The man identified on the X platform as @easydesigner framed his post as encouragement and counsel rather than official instruction from the bank.

He recalled sitting the examination previously under circumstances that were far from ideal.

He was returning from an insurance marketing engagement at the same moment notification of the test arrived.

With little time available, he went directly to a restroom facility and attempted the exercise without prior revision or readiness.

He acknowledged limited proficiency in numerical tasks and explained the approach adopted at the time.

Attention was first directed towards logical and verbal components of the paper.

The quantitative section was left until later and was revisited after the other areas had been attempted.

The suggestion offered to others with similar strengths was to prioritise questions that felt manageable before tackling the more challenging ones.

He indicated that this method proved sufficient to move forward in the recruitment process.

After completing the test in that manner, the author progressed to the documentation stage.

Nigerian man speaks about GTBank recruitment. Photo credit: @easydesigner/X.

Source: Twitter

The outcome was presented as evidence that the assessment could be navigated successfully even without extensive preparation.

Reactions as man advises GTbank job seekers

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Super asked:

"Thanks for sharing this

Please, what's the time allocated for the assessment?"

Banker said:

"It's a good place as start I so much love GT but didn't get but later got zenith now left zenith too for another bank, my advice is don't spend more than 3 years there, once u got ur confirmation move on."

@Austine said:

"People go start to pay for activating their App and depending on how far you go round with the app on your phone.if u travel to Maiduguri from Lagos,dem go charge you 40% of Ur balance."

@suwa empire reacted:

"Please guys how can I change my mobile number on my GTB mobile app."

@Anthony _favy added:

"Please I need help, I got invited for GTB graduate trainee program assessment, how do I prepare."

See the post below:

Nigerian man advises unemployed youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth took to Twitter to give unemployed youths a piece of his mind.

The young man advised youths to consider working in any company of trekkable distance for free instead of being idle.

Source: Legit.ng