A Nigerian lady returned N50,000 to a POS operator after the money was mistakenly reversed to her bank account

She noticed the extra balance in the evening and went back to the stand the following morning to pay the man

The operator expressed gratitude to her while other eyewitnesses at the scene reacted to her action

A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after she returned the sum of N50,000 that was mistakenly reversed to her account following a transaction.

The lady, identified on X as @Confydens6, explained that she made a transfer to a POS operator on her way to get some items.

A Nigerian lady returns N50,000 to a POS agent after a failed transaction. Photo credit: @Confydens6/X, Tolu Owoeye/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lady returns failed N50k POS transfer

She stated that she noticed an unexpected increase in her account balance later in the evening and decided to check her statement.

@Confydens6 said:

"Yesterday, I made a 50k transfer to a POS man. I did this on my way to get some things as I didn't have my card with me. I received an alert later in the evening, and the balance wasn't corresponding. It was 50k higher than what I expected to have left in the account. Curious, I checked immediately and realised the 50k I earlier sent to that POS man either didn't go through, or was reversed."

She added that she felt restless thinking about how the operator would feel after losing such an amount of money.

Lady shares POS agent's reaction to gesture

The lady explained that she went back to the stand the next morning to return the money to the operator.

She noted that two men who witnessed the incident at the stand expressed mixed feelings about her action.

@Confydens6 said:

"This morning, I headed to his POS stand again. He was there. He didn't even recognise me. I had to explain that I was the lady in a cab that withdrew 50k yesterday. And that the money was reversed or something. This man almost had my head with his "thank you". He kept saying.. "thank you madam, God bless you." I transferred to him and was almost on my way. He stopped me and asked "why?".

Why what?... I don't understand. It's your money.

Two men were there when this happened. One of them told the man that he was lucky, the other one said "all these one na show, if I see bombing bomb now.. everywhere go stew". I immediately knew he was an "upcoming" thief (yahoo boy)."

Speaking further, @Confydens6 shared the 'promise' the POS operator made to her after returning the N50,000 to him.

She said in part:

"The man kept lamenting about how much he had lost on that stand. But he keeps pushing because he has a family to take care of.

He asked me to come to his stand at anytime I probably need "help". That, he will never forget my face.

On my way, I kept pondering and asking myself how we got here. When has it become something to celebrate, that someone returns to return YOUR OWN MONEY!"

Reactions as lady returns POS operator's money

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@RuthDtechsavyVA said:

"That man asking "Why?" broke me. 😂 Imagine being so used to losses that someone returning your own money feels suspicious. May we never get used to dishonesty."

@Kenwithgrace said:

"That's what the world has turned to, set of dishonest people, you don't know who to trust again when its money matter."

@thinkin4you said:

"One yahoo guy I know is already paying for his sons. You can't thrive long doing such without a payback."

See the X post below:

Man sends N1.8m to wrong Opay account

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man narrated how he mistakenly transferred N1,800,000 to an unknown OPay account.

Source: Legit.ng