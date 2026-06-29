The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) intensifies preparations to appeal court ruling against its registration for the 2027 elections

Kwankwaso expresses confidence in NDC's unity and resilience despite legal setbacks

Party affirms candidates will compete in elections, emphasizing confidence in judicial process

The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has intensified preparations to challenge the court ruling that set aside the party’s registration ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party held a series of high-level meetings involving its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, National Leader Seriake Dickson, National Working Committee members and other stakeholders as it prepares to file an appeal.

Nigeria Democratic Congress moves to appeal deregistration ruling amid high-level consultations. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

The Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, had recently reversed an earlier decision that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the NDC, prompting the party to seek redress at the Court of Appeal.

A senior party official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the meetings were focused on strengthening the party’s legal strategy.

“Even as we speak, there is another emergency meeting ongoing ahead of tomorrow’s appeal,” the source said, adding that the party’s National Legal Adviser, Reuben Egwuaba, would play a key role in the process.

Kwankwaso expresses confidence in legal battle

Former Kano State Governor and NDC leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, also expressed confidence that the party would overcome the setback.

After visiting Dickson in Abuja, Kwankwaso said the meeting was part of efforts to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections, Punch reported.

“The engagement forms part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the party’s unity, resilience and strategic readiness as we prepare for the 2027 general elections,” he said.

He added,

“No temporary setback can weaken the spirit of a movement built on hope, justice, equity and the collective aspirations of the Nigerian people.”

NDC insists candidates will be on ballot

The party maintained that the court decision did not mark the end of its participation in the 2027 elections, insisting that Obi, Kwankwaso and other candidates would contest under the party’s platform, Vanguard reported.

National Chairman Moses Cleopas said the party anticipated legal challenges and remained confident in the judicial process.

“We are not shaking because we are stronger,” he stated, adding that the NDC would continue to pursue all legal options available.

Dickson, Kwankwaso, other hold emergency meeting

The National leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, met behind closed doors with the party’s vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The meeting comes following the court ruling ordering INEC to deregister the party ahead of the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng