President Bola Tinubu's former minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has finally appealed the court order for his arrest over a certificate forgery allegation

The Federal High Court in Abuja earlier issued an arrest warrant against the former minister following an ex parte application filed by the ICPC

The certificate forgery allegation was reported to have led to the resignation of Nnaji from the administration of President Tinubu

Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has finally appealed the arrest order issued against him by the Federal High Court in Abuja over certificate forgery.

Earlier in mid-June, the trial court ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to arrest the former minister for investigation into the forgery allegation, which reportedly led to his resignation under Tinubu's government.

President Bola Tinubu's former minister, Uche Nnaji, appeals the court order for his arrest Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The ruling followed an ex parte order filed by the ICPC in the suit number FCH/ABJ/CS/1160/2026. The application sought the move to enforce action after what it described as repeated failure by the former minister to respond to investigative invitations.

Why Tinubu's ex-minister, Nnaji, is being investigated

Premium Times reported that the former minister is being investigated over claims that he falsified academic credentials and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge documents submitted during his 2023 ministerial screening.

The court also approved a bench warrant authorising ICPC operatives and other law enforcement agents to apprehend him for questioning and possible prosecution.

Aside from the order, the trial court also granted the prayer of the anti-graft agency to declare the former minister wanted in any national dailies, social media platforms and other media.

The case follows months of scrutiny surrounding Nnaji’s credentials, including earlier investigative reports and debate over their authenticity. He later stepped down from his ministerial position after the allegations became public, Leadership reported.

The ICPC is expected to proceed with arraignment once the former minister is taken into custody, as the investigation continues.

Education minister confirms Nnaji's forged certificates

Nnaji had earlier been confirmed to have forged his degree certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), according to the panel set up by Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education.

The panel, comprised of seven members, was constituted on November 23, 2025, in response to the former minister's petition to the Ministry of Education, following an investigative report in October 2025, when it was first revealed that the former cabinet member forged his degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates. The education minister received the report of the panel in December 2025.

In his petition on October 14, 2025, Nnaji raised the allegation of document tampering, unethical disclosure and political manipulation of his academic history by the officials of the university.

Also, the former minister accused the vice chancellor of the university, Simon Ortuanya and an ex-acting vice chancellor, Oguejiofor Ujam, of issuing unauthorised or forged correspondence, facilitating media publication where his academic record was misrepresented and improperly accessing his academic file.

Education Ministry confirms Uche Nnaji forged a degree certificate Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Tinubu mentions loan opportunities for Nigerian youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu said that his administration had at least three loan opportunities for Nigerian youths.

The president made the claim while delivering his nationwide broadcast for the celebration of the 65th Independence Day of Nigeria.

According to the president, the youths are central to his government, and he would continue to support them in all areas of life.

Source: Legit.ng