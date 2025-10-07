Breaking: Tinubu's Cabinet Member Uche Nnaji Resigns Science Minister Amid Certificate Forgery Saga
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Enugu, Enugu state - Uche Nnaji, Nigeria's minister of innovation, science, and technology, has finally resigned from his role.
Legit.ng reports that presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development on Tuesday night, October 7.
Uche Nnaji as minister
In a statement, Onanuga said President Bola Tinubu accepted Nnaji's resignation and thanked the Enugu-born politician for his 'service to Nigeria'.
The presidency's statement reads:
"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him.
"He resigned today (Tuesday, October 7, 2025) in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria.
"President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours."
Uche Nnaji alleges blackmail
Meanwhile, the presidency said Nnaji insisted that he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.