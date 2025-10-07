Africa Digital Media Awards

Politics

Breaking: Tinubu's Cabinet Member Uche Nnaji Resigns Science Minister Amid Certificate Forgery Saga

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Enugu, Enugu state - Uche Nnaji, Nigeria's minister of innovation, science, and technology, has finally resigned from his role.

Legit.ng reports that presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development on Tuesday night, October 7.

President Bola Tinubu's cabinet member Uche Nnaji resigns science minister amid certificate forgery saga
Photo credit: @ChiefUcheNnaji
Source: Twitter

Uche Nnaji as minister

In a statement, Onanuga said President Bola Tinubu accepted Nnaji's resignation and thanked the Enugu-born politician for his 'service to Nigeria'.

The presidency's statement reads:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him.
"He resigned today (Tuesday, October 7, 2025) in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria.
"President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours."

Uche Nnaji alleges blackmail

Meanwhile, the presidency said Nnaji insisted that he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

