Breaking: Tension as Court Takes Final Decision on Sowore's Cybercrime Case

Omoyele Sowore granted ₦200 million bail by Federal High Court in Abuja

Court mandates submission of Sowore's passport and verification of sureties' identities

Sowore's legal battle proceeds amidst cybercrime allegations from Department of State Services

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, ₦200 million bail following his arraignment over alleged cybercrime offences.

Justice Mohammed Umar, who delivered the ruling on Tuesday, ordered Sowore to provide two sureties before his release. One of the sureties must be a traditional ruler from his community, while the other must own landed property within Abuja.

Federal High Court sets ₦200m bail for Sowore, outlines release conditions. Photo credit: @sowore

Source: Twitter

The court also directed that the identities and documents of the sureties must be verified by the prosecution before they are accepted.

Court orders passport submission

As part of the bail conditions, Justice Umar instructed Sowore to submit his international passport to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court until the conclusion of the case, Channels Television reported.

The judge subsequently released Sowore to his legal team and adjourned proceedings until Monday, July 6, when the defendant is expected to begin his defence.

The decision followed an earlier ruling where the court ordered Sowore’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre while considering his application relating to the revocation of his bail and an existing bench warrant.

DSS alleges cybercrime offence

The Department of State Services (DSS) is prosecuting Sowore over allegations bordering on cybercrime, linked to a social media post in which he allegedly referred to President Bola Tinubu as “a criminal”, Punch reported.

Justice Umar had previously dismissed Sowore’s request for the judge to withdraw from the case over claims of bias, allowing the matter to proceed before the court.

The latest ruling now allows Sowore to remain out on bail as the legal battle continues.

Court extends stay of Sowore in prison

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian politician and activist Omoyele Sowore has again been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, pending the hearing of his application to set aside a bail revocation order. This follows the court's adjournment of the hearing of the application to June 30. Sowore is facing a lawsuit over allegations of cyberbullying President Bola Tinubu.

The suit was filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), and the secret police recently asked the court to revoke the bail earlier granted to the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng