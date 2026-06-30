The FRSC begins its 2026 recruitment exercise for young Nigerians starting July 3, 2026

Applicants must meet 15 specific requirements, including age limit and educational qualifications

The FRSC warned against fraud, stating the recruitment process is entirely free of charge

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced its 2026 recruitment exercise for young Nigerians across the country.

The FRSC recruitment 2026 online application portal will open on Friday, July 3, 2026.

FRSC recruitment 2026 kicks off for qualified Nigerians. Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

The online applications for the FRSC recruitment 2026 will be opened for four weeks.

Interested and qualified Nigerians are advised to submit their applications only through the official FRSC recruitment portal.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the FRSC said the recruitment exercise is completely free and applicants should avoid fraudsters demanding payment.

This artcicle focuses on the 15 requirements every applicant must meet before applying for the 2026 FRSC recruitment.

15 requirements for FRSC 2026 recruitment

1. You must be a Nigerian by birth

2. Meet the required age limit

3. Be computer literate

4. Be medically, physically and mentally fit

5. Applicants must be single

6. Meet the minimum height requirement

7. Have a valid professional licence where required

8. Be of good character

9. No tattoos allowed

10. Use a personal email address and phone number

11. Declare all qualifications

12. Pregnant applicants are advised not to apply

13. Meet the educational qualification for your preferred cadre

14. Drivers and artisans must have additional qualifications

15. Prepare all required documents

According to the FRSC, the documents include:

Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age

National Identity Number (NIN)

Educational certificates

NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate (where applicable)

Valid professional licence (for professional cadres)

Trade Test Certificate (for artisans)

Valid driver’s licence (where applicable)

Medical fitness certificate from a government hospital

Printed copy of the online application form for the screening exercise

FRSC Begins Nationwide Recruitment

Recall that FRSC launched 2026 recruitment for Officer, Marshal Inspector, and Road Marshal Assistant positions.

Applicants must meet educational and physical requirements, with online applications accepted until July 2026.

FRSC warned against recruitment scams, emphasising a free application process for all candidates.

CDCFIB recruitment: FG releases important information

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) outlined crucial guidelines for applicants in upcoming recruitment exercise.

Interesyed and qualified candidates were advised to use the official portal for verification and document uploads

The CDCFIB recruitment process is free; beware of fraudulent agents claiming assistance.

Source: Legit.ng