FRSC Recruitment 2026: 15 Non-Negotiable Requirements Applicants Must Meet Before Applying
- The FRSC begins its 2026 recruitment exercise for young Nigerians starting July 3, 2026
- Applicants must meet 15 specific requirements, including age limit and educational qualifications
- The FRSC warned against fraud, stating the recruitment process is entirely free of charge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced its 2026 recruitment exercise for young Nigerians across the country.
The FRSC recruitment 2026 online application portal will open on Friday, July 3, 2026.
The online applications for the FRSC recruitment 2026 will be opened for four weeks.
Interested and qualified Nigerians are advised to submit their applications only through the official FRSC recruitment portal.
As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the FRSC said the recruitment exercise is completely free and applicants should avoid fraudsters demanding payment.
This artcicle focuses on the 15 requirements every applicant must meet before applying for the 2026 FRSC recruitment.
15 requirements for FRSC 2026 recruitment
1. You must be a Nigerian by birth
2. Meet the required age limit
3. Be computer literate
4. Be medically, physically and mentally fit
5. Applicants must be single
6. Meet the minimum height requirement
7. Have a valid professional licence where required
8. Be of good character
9. No tattoos allowed
10. Use a personal email address and phone number
11. Declare all qualifications
12. Pregnant applicants are advised not to apply
13. Meet the educational qualification for your preferred cadre
14. Drivers and artisans must have additional qualifications
15. Prepare all required documents
According to the FRSC, the documents include:
- Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age
- National Identity Number (NIN)
- Educational certificates
- NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate (where applicable)
- Valid professional licence (for professional cadres)
- Trade Test Certificate (for artisans)
- Valid driver’s licence (where applicable)
- Medical fitness certificate from a government hospital
- Printed copy of the online application form for the screening exercise
FRSC Begins Nationwide Recruitment
Recall that FRSC launched 2026 recruitment for Officer, Marshal Inspector, and Road Marshal Assistant positions.
Applicants must meet educational and physical requirements, with online applications accepted until July 2026.
FRSC warned against recruitment scams, emphasising a free application process for all candidates.
CDCFIB recruitment: FG releases important information
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) outlined crucial guidelines for applicants in upcoming recruitment exercise.
Interesyed and qualified candidates were advised to use the official portal for verification and document uploads
The CDCFIB recruitment process is free; beware of fraudulent agents claiming assistance.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.