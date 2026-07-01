Borno: Full List of Schoolchildren Abducted on Monday Emerges
- Terrorists abducted students and teachers at Government Day Secondary School in Borno on May 15
- Full list of 36 abducted students released, including 11 males and 25 females
- Public reacts with concerns over security and calls for immediate rescue of the pupils
The full list of students abducted by terrorists during the attack on Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno, has been released.
Recall that some suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram attacked the school on May 15 and abducted the students and teachers.
Daily Trust reported that the Lassa village is about 20 kilometres away from the Mussa community, where 42 schoolchildren of Musa Primary and Junior Secondary School were kidnapped on May 15.
Sources have disclosed that the terrorists struck at about 8:30 am on Monday, June 29. A teacher who refused to follow them was shot dead, and another person reportedly sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.
A verified report has detailed the names of the abducted students. 11 of them are males while 25 others were females. One of them is in SS3, 17 of them are in SS2, while 18 are in SS1.
Below is the full list of names:
- WAMDAI ADAMU
- PARTSI SIMON
- FATI SHEHU
- LYDIA WAZAMDAI
- SAMUEL EMMANUEL
- DAUDA JOSHAU
- MARTHA HASSAN
- FADEE MUSA
- MONDAY JAMUL
- JOSHUA HASSAN
- SUZUNA SANDAY
- MARYARM ABDULAZIZ
- ZAKARIVA SAMSON
- BITRUS MUNDA
- LUCY EMMANUEL
- REBECCA JOSHUA
- ESTHER IBRAHIM
- ESTHER HAMMAN
- DEBORAH EMMANUEL
- PRESSILA ISUWA
- VICTOR MONDAY
- VICTORIA WAZIRI
- DESTINY SILAS
- SANDRA SUNDAY
- PAULINA OGA
- MARY SINI
- SAMUEL TIMOTHY ARRA
- RAJU WADZANI
- GODIVA MARGIRMARI
- JANADA DANJUMA
- IBRAHIM LIAI
- MARGRET IJAI
- KWOJI YOHANNA
- MARTHA WAJAU
- GABRIAL DALIDA
- LARABA ANTHOMY
Nigerians react to list of abducted Borno children
The report has started generating comments from concerned Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:
Jimoh Ejima alleged that it was a political move used to remove former President Goodluck Jonathan:
"This is nothing but an election campaign by the opposition. We saw this fingerprint in 2014 prior to the 2015 general election. This is the same pattern they used in ousting the then President Goodluck Jonathan."
Gambo Hassan Ibrahim questioned the whereabouts of Nigerian forces in Borno:
"Ikon Allah pls the federal govt should go after the perpetrators immediately, but where are our forces in Borno doing?"
Emmanuel Bello called for fasting and prayers to address the security issue, saying it is the sign of end-time problems:
"The only solution is fasting and prayer; we are not to blame anyone or the government because it's an end-time sign."
Boyi Innocent Silas said getting the list is not as important as rescuing the pupils:
"It's not about attaining the list, but rescue is what we're demanding."
You can read more comments on the abduction on Facebook here:
Adeboye speaks on Oyo abduction
Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG has revealed God's promise for the dramatic release of abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers.
Nigerians, in their reactions, expressed concerns over government inaction and highlighted other kidnapping cases in the country.
At the same time, Adeboye's statement has sparked debate on the role of faith amid rising abduction incidents in Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng