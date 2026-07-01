Terrorists abducted students and teachers at Government Day Secondary School in Borno on May 15

Full list of 36 abducted students released, including 11 males and 25 females

Public reacts with concerns over security and calls for immediate rescue of the pupils

The full list of students abducted by terrorists during the attack on Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno, has been released.

Recall that some suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram attacked the school on May 15 and abducted the students and teachers.

List of students and teachers abducted in Borno's secondary school Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Daily Trust reported that the Lassa village is about 20 kilometres away from the Mussa community, where 42 schoolchildren of Musa Primary and Junior Secondary School were kidnapped on May 15.

Sources have disclosed that the terrorists struck at about 8:30 am on Monday, June 29. A teacher who refused to follow them was shot dead, and another person reportedly sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

A verified report has detailed the names of the abducted students. 11 of them are males while 25 others were females. One of them is in SS3, 17 of them are in SS2, while 18 are in SS1.

Below is the full list of names:

WAMDAI ADAMU

PARTSI SIMON

FATI SHEHU

LYDIA WAZAMDAI

SAMUEL EMMANUEL

DAUDA JOSHAU

MARTHA HASSAN

FADEE MUSA

MONDAY JAMUL

JOSHUA HASSAN

SUZUNA SANDAY

MARYARM ABDULAZIZ

ZAKARIVA SAMSON

BITRUS MUNDA

LUCY EMMANUEL

REBECCA JOSHUA

ESTHER IBRAHIM

ESTHER HAMMAN

DEBORAH EMMANUEL

PRESSILA ISUWA

VICTOR MONDAY

VICTORIA WAZIRI

DESTINY SILAS

SANDRA SUNDAY

PAULINA OGA

MARY SINI

SAMUEL TIMOTHY ARRA

RAJU WADZANI

GODIVA MARGIRMARI

JANADA DANJUMA

IBRAHIM LIAI

MARGRET IJAI

KWOJI YOHANNA

MARTHA WAJAU

GABRIAL DALIDA

LARABA ANTHOMY

Nigerians react to list of abducted Borno children

The report has started generating comments from concerned Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Jimoh Ejima alleged that it was a political move used to remove former President Goodluck Jonathan:

"This is nothing but an election campaign by the opposition. We saw this fingerprint in 2014 prior to the 2015 general election. This is the same pattern they used in ousting the then President Goodluck Jonathan."

Nigerians react as list of abducted schoolchildren in Borno emerges Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Gambo Hassan Ibrahim questioned the whereabouts of Nigerian forces in Borno:

"Ikon Allah pls the federal govt should go after the perpetrators immediately, but where are our forces in Borno doing?"

Emmanuel Bello called for fasting and prayers to address the security issue, saying it is the sign of end-time problems:

"The only solution is fasting and prayer; we are not to blame anyone or the government because it's an end-time sign."

Boyi Innocent Silas said getting the list is not as important as rescuing the pupils:

"It's not about attaining the list, but rescue is what we're demanding."

You can read more comments on the abduction on Facebook here:

Adeboye speaks on Oyo abduction

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG has revealed God's promise for the dramatic release of abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers.

Nigerians, in their reactions, expressed concerns over government inaction and highlighted other kidnapping cases in the country.

At the same time, Adeboye's statement has sparked debate on the role of faith amid rising abduction incidents in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng