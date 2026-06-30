A Muslim student wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf was walked up to the stage during a college graduation ceremony in Canada

A female school official stepped in and pulled the keffiyeh scarf off the student's shoulders before her graduation photograph could be taken

The video showing the encounter was shared by a Canadian media outlet and drew widespread criticism from social media users online

An international outrage has trailed a graduation ceremony at Centennial College in Canada after a viral video emerged showing a school official removing a Palestinian scarf from a graduating student.

The incident, which took place on the stage, has drawn heavy criticism from viewers who accused the institution's staff of bias and denying the student her moment of pride.

A college staff member in Canada takes off a lady's Keffiyeh on the graduation stage. Photo credit: @username.rama3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Canada college official confiscates student's scarf

In a video shared by @@username.rama3, the graduate is seen walking confidently across the stage wearing her black gown, a white hijab, and a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf draped over her shoulders.

As she approaches the school officials to receive her diploma cover, a female staff member steps in. Instead of congratulating her, the educator reaches out, pulls the scarf off the student's shoulders, and confiscates it.

To make matters worse, the student was also seen moving past the stage without receiving a handshake. The incident has sparked heavy criticism online, with many describing the gesture as assault and an attempt to remove a symbol of cultural identity.

Social media users condemn incident

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

SKRIMBA said:

Excuse me? How dare she do that? Is this real?

Fria Jen Asdarew said:

"This formal event.. Put ur political issues in the right place or right venue."

Nadia Roman said:

"So disrespectful, you can wear whatever tf you want!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady bags master's degree in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who applied for many scholarships celebrated the conclusion of her master’s degree studies in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng