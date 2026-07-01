DStv Premium subscribers lose access to HBO's major series amid licensing changes

Canal+ confirms ongoing negotiations, leaving future HBO programming uncertain

Budget subscribers gain while Premium users question value of expensive packages

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv Premium subscribers across Africa are no longer able to watch several of HBO's biggest titles on M-Net and Catch Up, following a major content shake-up linked to licensing agreements between Canal+-owned MultiChoice and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The development means hit series such as House of the Dragon and other first-run Warner Bros. Discovery productions have disappeared from DStv's live channels and on-demand library, leaving many subscribers frustrated over the shrinking value of the premium package.

Canal+ explains why DStv Premium subscribers lose access to top shows Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The changes were first reported by veteran broadcasting journalist Thinus Ferreira for News24, citing an insider at M-Net.

Canal+ points to licensing agreements

When asked to clarify the disappearance of HBO programming, MultiChoice's parent company, Groupe Canal+, confirmed that the availability of certain shows is now determined by ongoing licensing negotiations.

"The availability of individual series, like House of the Dragon, is subject to ongoing studio licensing and distribution agreements," the company said.

It added that there was "nothing further to announce at this stage" and that any future developments would be communicated through its official channels.

While the statement stopped short of confirming whether the removal is permanent, the absence of HBO's flagship titles marks a significant shift for DStv, which has been the primary home of HBO programming across Africa for more than a decade.

End of a longstanding HBO era?

HBO has been closely associated with M-Net for years, with the broadcaster securing a landmark agreement in 2014 that made it the exclusive destination for many of HBO's award-winning series across the continent.

The latest development raises fresh questions about the future of that long-standing partnership, especially after Canal+ completed its takeover of MultiChoice in September 2025.

Industry observers believe the current licensing arrangements may no longer include rights to premium HBO originals, despite a broader distribution agreement remaining in place.

Warner Bros. Deal avoided bigger channel losses

The content shake-up comes months after MultiChoice narrowly avoided losing 12 Warner Bros. Discovery-owned channels when negotiations over a distribution agreement stalled late in 2025.

According to a report by MyBroadBand, channels including Discovery, CNN, TLC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TNT Africa, Cartoonito, Discovery Family, Real Time, and Travel Channel were all at risk of being removed from the platform.

However, on the day the previous agreement expired, Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new multi-year, multi-territory partnership, ensuring those channels remained available.

Although Canal+ described the renewed agreement as a major commercial win, it now appears the deal may not have covered first-run HBO programming that previously formed part of M-Net's premium offering.

Budget subscribers gain while premium customers lose

Ironically, while Premium subscribers are losing access to blockbuster HBO content, customers on DStv's lower-priced packages have enjoyed a series of upgrades in 2026.

The Access package recently gained Trace Ngoma, Trace Gospel and WWE channels, while SuperSport expanded live coverage of all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to nearly every DStv package, including Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium. Only the EasyView package was excluded.

Lower packages on DStv gain more channels as HBO shows leave the M-Net channel. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

With more value being added to entry-level subscriptions and little new content introduced for Premium customers, many subscribers are questioning whether DStv's most expensive package still justifies its price.

The removal of HBO's flagship titles is likely to intensify that debate as viewers wait to see whether the popular shows will eventually return.

DStv extends free Premium package

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pay-TV giant MultiChoice has announced a new promotional offer giving DStv customers on lower packages access to higher-tier content until December 31, 2025.

The initiative, tagged as a “thank you” gesture, allows subscribers to enjoy more entertainment at no extra cost during the festive season.

However, the move has triggered frustration among DStv Premium subscribers who feel left out.

Source: Legit.ng